Five Exhibitions Now on View at Hamptons + North Fork Art Galleries

by Bertrand Langhorne

If anything can make America great in 2018, it’s art. Whether it’s on a canvas, a page or a part of a live performance, only art has the transformative power we vainly seek in social media, politics and pop culture. So please, don’t sit idly by while the arts are ignored, attacked or, even worse, defunded. Get our there in 2018 and support local artists and art galleries.

These five exhibitions at Hamptons and North Fork art galleries are a great place to start!

Through January 7, Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue is showing Water–Small Works, a national juried charitable exhibition. The juror, architect, gallerist and planner Glynis Berry, has selected 35 artists with 35 photographically based works about water in all its forms, representative of how precious, powerful, beautiful or messy it can be. All works are affordably framed and 12” or smaller. Ten percent of sales proceeds will benefit Hurricane Harvey relief. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-7334-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Alyssa Monks is one of the most prolific painters to come out of the New York Academy of Art in the last decade. Monks began to garner great attention with a series of large-scale paintings of herself in the shower. With her new exhibition at Grenning Gallery, titled Tonic, on display through January 7, Monks is pushing the boundaries of what most classical realists are currently doing. If you’re not sure exactly what that means, you’ll have to head to Sag Harbor to check it out for yourself. Works by other Grenning regulars are also on display. 17 Washington Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-8469, grenninggallery.com

Brand new in 2017, VSOP Projects is a contemporary art gallery and project space with private gardens in Greenport Village. Its year-round exhibition program serves as a platform for a roster of young emerging and established artists, designers and creative thinkers to show their work in a challenging, playful and unconventional setting. VSOP’s current exhibition, Winter Salon, on display through January 8, features work from 24 such artists. While you’re there, you can do some shopping at the ground-floor VSOP Shop, where you’ll find a curated selection of design-driven home goods, furniture objects and art pieces. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Get with the Program 2017, on display through January 28 at Roman Fine Art, features painting, photography and mixed media works by nine exciting contemporary artists exploring a variety of genres. This diverse exhibition includes many subgenres within Contemporary art including street art, figural, conceptual, geometric abstraction, sociopolitical and landscape paintings. In addition to offering works by Maya Hayuk, Elektra KB, Reisha Perlmutter, Leah Schrager, Sarah Slappey and SWOON, this year’s edition of Get with the Program introduces three fresh, new faces; Christina Creutz, Lizzie Gill and Ciara Rafferty. 66 Park Place, East Hampton. 917-797-8931, romanfineart.com

Every month at the Hampton Bays Library, paintings, photography, sculpture and other creative crafts are displayed in the Helen Gould Room (located directly off the main foyer) and in the Lower Lobby display cases. This month Mym Tuma will exhibit her work in a show titled Our Beautiful Simplicity: On Growth and Form, O’Keefe as Mentor. Tuma’s exhibit will cover her five-year relationship with the artist Georgia O’Keefe, and it will include quotations from their correspondence as well as later artwork. Much of the text is based on Tuma’s recent book, An Embryo of Time. In February the library will feature local artist Donna Dean, who paints still life, plein air and figurative. 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org