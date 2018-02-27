Get 2018 Oscar Buzz (and a Signature Cocktail) at Hamptons Restaurants

by Grapevine

The 90th Annual Academy Awards airs on ABC this Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. While 2018 wasn’t a huge year for Hamptonites, it’s still a fun night for film fans to go out and enjoy the show with likeminded friends and film fanatics. Find out who won and sip signature cocktails at Baron’s Cove or get in the spirit early with Rowdy Hall’s annual Oscars ballot!

RELATED: 2018 Academy Award Nominations Are In – Hamptonites Up for Oscar Gold

Baron’s Cove is hosting their second annual Oscars Party in Sag Harbor on Sunday. Celebrate the 90th Annual Academy Awards and watch the show in style at this luxury hotel’s bar. Nosh on a special Oscar tavern menu and sip on their very own “Golden” Meyer Lemon Oscartini. Guest and film fans can also enter to win a swag bag giveaway. The fun starts at 4 p.m. and continues through the end of the show.

Should you be unable to make the Baron’s Cove festivities, or you just prefer to watch at home, the hotel was kind enough to share their Oscartini recipe, which can be found below.

Golden Meyer Lemon Oscartini

2 oz Crop Meyer Lemon Vodka

1 oz fresh meyer lemon juice

½ oz lavender honey

½ oz St. Germain

Shake all ingredients and pour into a chilled martini glass, rimmed with lemon and gold sugar, and edible gold stars.

Baron’s Cove is located at 31 West Water Street in Sag Harbor. Call 844-227-6672 or visit baronscove.com.

For anyone looking to have some fun in the lead up to the Academy Awards…

Right now in East Hampton, Rowdy Hall (10 Main Street) has brought back their annual “Rowdy & The Oscars” ballot contest. Included with each check, customers will find an “Oscar Ballot” form which can be filled out to predict this year’s winners. Just fill out the ballot and present it to the host, manager, server or bartender. Whoever submits the most correct answers will be declared the winner and will receive a $50 gift certificate and two movie vouchers. In the event of a tie, a drawing will be held to select the winner. The contest ends Sunday, March 4, which is, of course, the date of the Oscars. For more information, call Rowdy Hall at 631-324-8555. rowdyhall.com