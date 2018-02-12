Sarah Jessica Parker Called Out by ‘Sex and the City’ Costar Kim Cattrall

by SOTH Team

Bridgehampton icon Sarah Jessica Parker has been publicly called out and cut off by former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall after offering her unsolicited condolences for a recent death in Cattrall’s family.

On January 30 Cattrall’s brother Christopher went missing from his home and was later found dead by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Alberta. She announced the news on Instagram on February 5, to which Parker responded, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx” Another Sex and the City co-star Cynthia Nixon also added her condolences to the post, saying, “Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.”



Catrall then posted how deeply thankful she is for her “fans, friends, and [her] #SexandtheCity colleagues for the outpouring of support for [herself] and family over the past 72 hours,” which would imply she was thanking both Parker and Nixon.

She then clarified this three days later when she posted, “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @SarahJessicaParker.” If that wasn’t a clear enough message to Parker, she elaborated in the description, adding, “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The two always had problems in the past, never quite living up to the level of friendship that was seen on the show, but it’s hard to rule out a level of empathy and sincerity on Parker’s part. As she told Entertainment Tonight on February 8, “If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them.”

But now that the Sex and the City movie franchise has officially ended after two movies, and the two aren’t likely to work on another project together, it’s probably best for these former coworkers to cut ties and go their separate ways once and for all.