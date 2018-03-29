Bistro Été Owner Arie Pavlou Shares Greek Easter Recipe

by Food & Drink

This year, the Greek Orthodox Church will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 8. So we asked the South Fork’s only Cypress-born, Cordon Bleu–trained chef, Bistro Été owner Arie Pavlou, for a hit recipe. He gave us this delish cheese-and-bean dish. As he says, “it’s definitely a must at our Greek Easter…a day of grazing all delicious Greek specialties. It’s a great accompaniment to roast lamb and will make any vegetarian super happy! Enjoy this dish with a bottle of Retsina Greek wine, rosé or ouzo.”

Now you can make your own or try it at Bistro Été in Water Mill.

Halloumi & Gigante Beans

-Serves 4-

For the Gigante Bean Salad

1/2 of a small red onion, diced small

1 vine-ripened tomato, diced small

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

3 tablespoon Greek extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)

1 tablespoon Xeres vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups cooked gigante beans

1. To cook your own beans, keep in mind they double in size. Soak overnight in room temperature water, strain and cover with twice the amount of fresh water, salt to taste and bay leaf.

2. Bring to boil, skim off impurities, reduce heat and simmer until beans are tender. Add more water as needed. Usually the water will be level with beans when cooked.

3. Fold all ingredients together and let stand for an hour. Best served at room temperature.

For the Seared Halloumi

8-oz. package of halloumi sliced into 8 slices

additional mint leaves to garnish

1. Cover bottom of nonstick frying pan with thin layer of Greek EVOO.

2. Over medium heat, brown both sides of sliced halloumi until the cheese is soft. (Halloumi will soften but will not melt.)

3. Serve 2 slices of Grilled Halloumi over Gigante Bean Salad. Drizzle plate with Greek EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar of Modena.

4. Garnish with mint leaf.

If you want to spend some time in the kitchen with Arie “Sexy Chef” Pavlou, sign up for his April 12 cooking demo at Bistro Été (760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill). Tuition includes a chef cocktail, three-course dinner and wine. 631-500-9085, bistroete.com