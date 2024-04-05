Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, April 5-8, 2024

Members of the East End Special Players in rehearsal for Turtles on the Tarmac

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, April 5-8, 2024.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Jive Aces

Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this jumpin’ performance by The Jive Aces, known for their high-energy swing music and stage show. They will be playing the hits of great musicians like Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Members of The Jive Aces have worked with the likes of John Travolta, Van Morrison and Keely Smith.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

East End Special Players: Turtles on the Tarmac

Saturday, April 6, 4 p.m.

Don’t miss the East End Special Players, which enhances the lives of adults with diverse abilities through performance, as they present the comedy Turtles on the Tarmac. Tickets are $30 and $10 for students and children.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-4500, nfct.com

Kristina Rocco at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, April 7, 1:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the sounds of singer-songwriter Kristina Rocco while sipping on your favorite bottles and glasses at Jason’s Vineyard.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

View the Partial Solar Eclipse Program

Monday, April 8, 2 p.m.

Meet in the Upper Parking Lot of Hallock State Park Preserve to view the solar eclipse with proper equipment and learn about its effects on wildlife in the area. Registered participants will get a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

6062 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

2024 Great North American Solar Eclipse

Monday, April 8, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Join Custer Observatory to view the solar eclipse through high-powered, state-of-the-art telescopes using safe solar eclipse viewing glasses, which will be provided. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children under 16. Registration is strongly encouraged.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

CAST Food Drive

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Donate your non-perishable food items at the Southold IGA or King Kullen in Cutchogue. The CAST tables will be set out right in front.

54560 NY-25, Southold. 631-765-3040, castnorthfork.org/events

Wine & Honey Tasting with Promise Land Apiaries

Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to sample three Bedell wines paired with two versions of Bedell honey and the first harvest of Corey Creek honey. Your ticket includes light bites and a 15% discount.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5788, bedellcellars.com

Tortilla Making with Maria’s Mexican Cooking

Saturday, April 6, 12 p.m.

Join the Southold Library to make gluten-free, corn-based tortillas with guidance from Maria’s Mexican Cooking. Advanced registration is required as space is limited.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Wine Tour at Hotel Indigo

Saturday, April 6

Don’t miss Hotel Indigo’s tour of Lenz Winery, Palmer Winery and Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard. Your ticket includes tasting and transportation. If you order a brunch entree before the tour, you will receive complementary mimosas. You can also book an overnight package that includes an overnight stay and breakfast.

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com

Springtime Brunch & Bubbly with Lombardi Caterers

Sunday, April 7, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss a lovely brunch at Rose Hill Vineyards that includes locally sourced bites, a waffle bar, fruit, quiches, rosé, mimosas and vineyard views.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Wine & Doughnut Pairing April

Sunday, April 7, noon-4 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful wine and doughnut pairing at Pindar Vineyards with their wonderful wines and doughnuts from NoFoDoCo. The pairing is $30 and $25 for members.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Wedding Showcase

Sunday, April 7, 4:30 p.m.

If you’re planning a big day or just want some ideas, meet at the Long Island Aquarium’s Sea Star Ballroom to learn about trends in vendors, venues, photography, entertainment and more. Tickets are $12.51.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Long Island Restaurant Week

Sunday-Sunday, April 7-14

Don’t miss your chance to sample some of the finest cuisine on Long Island for a nice price. Participating restaurants offer prix-fixe, three-course dinners for $29, $39 or $46, or a $24 two-course lunch. North Fork restaurants include Bistro 72, La Plage and On the Docks.

East End, longislandrestaurantweek.com/suffolk.php

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

The Visage Group: Looking Forward

On view through April 30

View the works of three artists from the North Fork in the gallery at the Mattituck-Laurel Library. The theme of “Looking Forward” is the optimism of spring and the newness that each year brings.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Seafolk and the Fish They Rode In On

On view through April

Don’t miss this fascinating exhibit celebrating the found sculptures of Stephen Palmer, created from materials like blades, golf tees and silverware. They will be on display along with the sea folk-inspired paintings of local artist Kate Mancini. The gallery is open every Friday through Sunday at the Greenport Harbor Brewery in Greenport.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-513-0923, greenportharborbrewing.com

