Hamptons Event Highlights: March 23–28, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 23–28, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
SPRING THAW
The Hamptons Arts Weekend
When: March 23, 24, 25, noon–5 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: THAW Fest is a Hamptons-wide, weekend festival to celebrate spring and promote the broadly diverse range of cultural programs and institutions that make the Hamptons unique. There will be three days of exhibitions, theater performances, film, music, workshops and family-focused events. Free.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
NO SCRIPT, NO PROBLEM
Improv Comedy Night with Upright Citizens Brigade
When: March 24, 7 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: The show is a 90-minute, unscripted and totally improvised performance. Four actors perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. Tickets $20.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
WILL SING FOR FOOD AND SCHOOLS
Masonic Winter Series: Alfredo Sings Brel
When: March 24, 8–10 p.m.
Where: Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Alfredo Merat will perform an intimate one-man show about Jacques Brel’s story, dream and antics. All proceeds go to the Pierson High School Scholarship Fund and the Sag Harbor Food Pantry. Tickets $20.
Contact: 631-725-0199
MEN OF THE HOUSE
The Boys Next Door
When: March 25, 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Where: Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Company, Quogue
What: The Boys Next Door is a poignant comedy by Tom Griffin about four men with various mental disabilities living in a group home. The Hampton Theatre Company will perform the play through April 8. Tickets $10–$30.
Contact: 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org
MONOPRINTING PRESS
A Night Out with Lesley O’Brock
When: March 28, 5:30–9:30 p.m.
Where: Golden Eagle Studio 144, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton / Nick & Toni’s, 136 North Main Street, East Hampton
What: Lesley O’Brock, printmaker and mixed media artist, will lead a workshop on creating monoprints with a gelatin plate at the Golden Eagle. Participants will take home several finished monoprints and inspiring new ideas. After the class, O’Brock will join participants at Nick & Toni’s for a two-course dinner and discussion. Tickets $75.
Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com