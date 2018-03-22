Hamptons Event Highlights: March 23–28, 2018

Hamptons Event Highlights: March 23–28, 2018
Spencer Scott, Dorian M. O’Brien in "The Boys Next Door," Photo: Tom Kochie
March 22, 2018 by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 23–28, 2018.

Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.

SPRING THAW
The Hamptons Arts Weekend
When: March 23, 24, 25, noon–5­ p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: THAW Fest is a Hamptons-wide, weekend festival to celebrate spring and promote the broadly diverse range of cultural programs and institutions that make the Hamptons unique. There will be three days of exhibitions, theater performances, film, music, workshops and family-focused events. Free.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

NO SCRIPT, NO PROBLEM
Improv Comedy Night with Upright Citizens Brigade
When: March 24, 7 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: The show is a 90-minute, unscripted and totally improvised performance. Four actors perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. Tickets $20.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

WILL SING FOR FOOD AND SCHOOLS
Masonic Winter Series: Alfredo Sings Brel
When: March 24, 8–10 p.m.
Where: Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Alfredo Merat will perform an intimate one-man show about Jacques Brel’s story, dream and antics. All proceeds go to the Pierson High School Scholarship Fund and the Sag Harbor Food Pantry. Tickets $20.
Contact: 631-725-0199

MEN OF THE HOUSE
The Boys Next Door
When: March 25, 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Where: Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Company, Quogue
What: The Boys Next Door is a poignant comedy by Tom Griffin about four men with various mental disabilities living in a group home. The Hampton Theatre Company will perform the play through April 8. Tickets $10–$30.
Contact: 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

MONOPRINTING PRESS
A Night Out with Lesley O’Brock
When: March 28, 5:30–9:30 p.m.
Where: Golden Eagle Studio 144, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton / Nick & Toni’s, 136 North Main Street, East Hampton
What: Lesley O’Brock, printmaker and mixed media artist, will lead a workshop on creating monoprints with a gelatin plate at the Golden Eagle. Participants will take home several finished monoprints and inspiring new ideas. After the class, O’Brock will join participants at Nick & Toni’s for a two-course dinner and discussion. Tickets $75.
Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com

Related Articles

"A Suitable Girl" screening this week at SACHamptons Event Highlights: March 16–21, 2018 "Step," Art by Hiroyuki HamadaHamptons Event Highlights: March 9–12, 2018 "Untitled" by Willem de Kooning, "B17-22" by Hiroyuki Hamada, "Untitled" by Alice HopeThe Hamptons Arts Weekend (THAW) Festival Kicks Off March 23 Lee Clay Johnson & Dante MazzettiHamptons Event Highlights: March 2–8, 2018

BACK TO What to Do

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo