Hamptons Event Highlights: March 23–28, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, March 23–28, 2018.

SPRING THAW

The Hamptons Arts Weekend

When: March 23, 24, 25, noon–5­ p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: THAW Fest is a Hamptons-wide, weekend festival to celebrate spring and promote the broadly diverse range of cultural programs and institutions that make the Hamptons unique. There will be three days of exhibitions, theater performances, film, music, workshops and family-focused events. Free.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

NO SCRIPT, NO PROBLEM

Improv Comedy Night with Upright Citizens Brigade

When: March 24, 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: The show is a 90-minute, unscripted and totally improvised performance. Four actors perform a high-energy, surprising and hilarious show that has never been seen before and will never be seen again. Tickets $20.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

WILL SING FOR FOOD AND SCHOOLS

Masonic Winter Series: Alfredo Sings Brel

When: March 24, 8–10 p.m.

Where: Masonic Temple, 200 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Alfredo Merat will perform an intimate one-man show about Jacques Brel’s story, dream and antics. All proceeds go to the Pierson High School Scholarship Fund and the Sag Harbor Food Pantry. Tickets $20.

Contact: 631-725-0199

MEN OF THE HOUSE

The Boys Next Door

When: March 25, 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Where: Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Company, Quogue

What: The Boys Next Door is a poignant comedy by Tom Griffin about four men with various mental disabilities living in a group home. The Hampton Theatre Company will perform the play through April 8. Tickets $10–$30.

Contact: 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

MONOPRINTING PRESS

A Night Out with Lesley O’Brock

When: March 28, 5:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: Golden Eagle Studio 144, 144 North Main Street, East Hampton / Nick & Toni’s, 136 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: Lesley O’Brock, printmaker and mixed media artist, will lead a workshop on creating monoprints with a gelatin plate at the Golden Eagle. Participants will take home several finished monoprints and inspiring new ideas. After the class, O’Brock will join participants at Nick & Toni’s for a two-course dinner and discussion. Tickets $75.

Contact: 631-324-0603, goldeneagleart.com