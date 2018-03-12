Get Ready for Spring: Start Your Irrigation Right to Prevent Damage

by Robert Boyle, President of RB Irrigation and 2018 President of the Irrigation Association of NY

Most people think an irrigation turn-on is quick and easy, but there is a lot more to it. Care and a technical eye is needed to prepare for ultimate performance during the hot days of summer.

Irrigation systems have been sitting idle all winter. Now it’s time to charge your system. Turning the water on and plugging in the timer is not all that’s required to have your sprinkler system working at optimum performance.

Spring start-up is one of the most important services you can provide for your property. It’s not just about turning on the main valve and setting the clock. When turning the water back on, it’s very important to charge the system to prevent damage to the piping and other components. Improperly turned on systems will result in water hammer—high-speed rushing water which sounds just like a hammer inside your pipes.

Each zone must be carefully inspected by a qualified technician, looking for leaks, broken sprinkler heads and correct property coverage. Sprinkler head adjustments may be needed to account for plant growth and other landscape changes. Additionally, inspecting rain sensors and programming the timer for proper scheduling are necessary to ensure that you will be prepared for the hot days of summer.

Irrigation systems that receive the perfect turn-on will last longer, perform better, save water and provide for a healthier landscape.

Planning a new landscape project this spring?

New plantings and lawn seeding or sod may require more frequent, deep watering for some time to promote strong root growth. Healthy plants and turf also require fertilization. Fertigation is an organic, environmentally sound, precise method of delivering nutrients through your irrigation system.

