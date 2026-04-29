Water Mill

Spring Fling at the Parrish

By
1 minute 04/29/2026
Alexandra Duch, Clare Cosman, Natalie Tse

Alexandra Duch, Clare Cosman, Natalie Tse

Lisa Tamburini
Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut with Honoree Bobby Braun and Mitchell Myron

Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut with Honoree Bobby Braun and Mitchell Myron

Lisa Tamburini
Cindy Lou Wakefield and Rick Friedman

Cindy Lou Wakefield and Rick Friedman

Lisa Tamburini
Davinia Pace and Ante Jakic

Davinia Pace and Ante Jakic

Lisa Tamburini
Elise Trucks, Cate Carbonaro, Teresa Montagut-Pew

Elise Trucks, Cate Carbonaro, Teresa Montagut-Pew

Lisa Tamburini
Ellen Lewis and Donald Sultan

Ellen Lewis and Donald Sultan

Lisa Tamburini
Eun Young Song, Mark Seidenfeld

Eun Young Song, Mark Seidenfeld

Lisa Tamburini
Fred Becker, Debi Stein, Jeffrey Tannenbaum

Fred Becker, Debi Stein, Jeffrey Tannenbaum

Lisa Tamburini
Jacqueline Minogue and Emily Quatroche

Jacqueline Minogue and Emily Quatroche

Lisa Tamburini
Jennifer Disisto, Fran Girimonti, Dawn Watson

Jennifer Disisto, Fran Girimonti, Dawn Watson

Lisa Tamburini
Jeremy Dennis

Jeremy Dennis

Lisa Tamburini
Jordan Wise, Polina Proshkina, Eric Viner

Jordan Wise, Polina Proshkina, Eric Viner

Lisa Tamburini
Joseph and Katherine Pierro

Joseph and Katherine Pierro

Lisa Tamburini
Kathleen Tait and Kimberly Taylor

Kathleen Tait and Kimberly Taylor

Lisa Tamburini
Melanie Tebbins, Kathy Kennedy, Yvette Salsado, Rick Bogusch

Melanie Tebbins, Kathy Kennedy, Yvette Salsado, Rick Bogusch

Lisa Tamburini
Natalie Tse, Haley Sheridan, Arianna Dozier, Ava Combeuchen, Angela Tran, Nathan Malak Alexandra Robertson

Natalie Tse, Haley Sheridan, Arianna Dozier, Ava Combeuchen, Angela Tran, Nathan Malak Alexandra Robertson

Lisa Tamburini
Phillippe Cheng and Bastianne Schmidt

Phillippe Cheng and Bastianne Schmidt

Lisa Tamburini
Roberto Borgono and Florence Rolston

Roberto Borgono and Florence Rolston

Lisa Tamburini
Terri and Seamus Doyle

Terri and Seamus Doyle

Lisa Tamburini
Tracy Mitchell and Jonathan Nash Glynn

Tracy Mitchell and Jonathan Nash Glynn

Lisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill hosted their annual Spring Fling to support its year-round educational programming. This year’s benefit celebrated the 10th anniversary of the ACCESS PARRISH initiative. The museum honored Bobbie Braun of The Neuwirth Foundation as the inaugural Civic and Community Leader Honoree. Guests gathered to support social connection and accessibility alongside the museum’s new Regeneration exhibition.

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