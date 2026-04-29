Spring Fling at the Parrish

Alexandra Duch, Clare Cosman, Natalie Tse Lisa Tamburini Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut with Honoree Bobby Braun and Mitchell Myron Lisa Tamburini Cindy Lou Wakefield and Rick Friedman Lisa Tamburini Davinia Pace and Ante Jakic Lisa Tamburini Elise Trucks, Cate Carbonaro, Teresa Montagut-Pew Lisa Tamburini Ellen Lewis and Donald Sultan Lisa Tamburini Eun Young Song, Mark Seidenfeld Lisa Tamburini Fred Becker, Debi Stein, Jeffrey Tannenbaum Lisa Tamburini Jacqueline Minogue and Emily Quatroche Lisa Tamburini Jennifer Disisto, Fran Girimonti, Dawn Watson Lisa Tamburini Jeremy Dennis Lisa Tamburini Jordan Wise, Polina Proshkina, Eric Viner Lisa Tamburini Joseph and Katherine Pierro Lisa Tamburini Kathleen Tait and Kimberly Taylor Lisa Tamburini Melanie Tebbins, Kathy Kennedy, Yvette Salsado, Rick Bogusch Lisa Tamburini Natalie Tse, Haley Sheridan, Arianna Dozier, Ava Combeuchen, Angela Tran, Nathan Malak Alexandra Robertson Lisa Tamburini Phillippe Cheng and Bastianne Schmidt Lisa Tamburini Roberto Borgono and Florence Rolston Lisa Tamburini Terri and Seamus Doyle Lisa Tamburini Tracy Mitchell and Jonathan Nash Glynn Lisa Tamburini

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill hosted their annual Spring Fling to support its year-round educational programming. This year’s benefit celebrated the 10th anniversary of the ACCESS PARRISH initiative. The museum honored Bobbie Braun of The Neuwirth Foundation as the inaugural Civic and Community Leader Honoree. Guests gathered to support social connection and accessibility alongside the museum’s new Regeneration exhibition.