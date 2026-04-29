Spring Fling at the Parrish
1 minute 04/29/2026
Alexandra Duch, Clare Cosman, Natalie Tse
Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut with Honoree Bobby Braun and Mitchell Myron
Cindy Lou Wakefield and Rick Friedman
Davinia Pace and Ante Jakic
Elise Trucks, Cate Carbonaro, Teresa Montagut-Pew
Ellen Lewis and Donald Sultan
Eun Young Song, Mark Seidenfeld
Fred Becker, Debi Stein, Jeffrey Tannenbaum
Jacqueline Minogue and Emily Quatroche
Jennifer Disisto, Fran Girimonti, Dawn Watson
Jeremy Dennis
Jordan Wise, Polina Proshkina, Eric Viner
Joseph and Katherine Pierro
Kathleen Tait and Kimberly Taylor
Melanie Tebbins, Kathy Kennedy, Yvette Salsado, Rick Bogusch
Natalie Tse, Haley Sheridan, Arianna Dozier, Ava Combeuchen, Angela Tran, Nathan Malak Alexandra Robertson
Phillippe Cheng and Bastianne Schmidt
Roberto Borgono and Florence Rolston
Terri and Seamus Doyle
Tracy Mitchell and Jonathan Nash Glynn
The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill hosted their annual Spring Fling to support its year-round educational programming. This year’s benefit celebrated the 10th anniversary of the ACCESS PARRISH initiative. The museum honored Bobbie Braun of The Neuwirth Foundation as the inaugural Civic and Community Leader Honoree. Guests gathered to support social connection and accessibility alongside the museum’s new Regeneration exhibition.