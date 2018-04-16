East Hampton Village Beach Guide 2018

by Beach Guide

East Hampton Village has its own set of beaches separate from East Hampton Town. That means EH Village parking permits will not work on EH Town beaches and vice versa.

EH Village beaches are open weekends and holidays only from Memorial Day until the last Saturday in June. At that point, they open seven days a week through Labor Day. Open hours: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

To use EH Village beaches, visitors must display a valid parking permit on their vehicle from May 15 through September 15. Main Beach, rated 2013 #1 Beach in America, and Two Mile Hollow Beach are the only EH Village beaches where visitors can pay by the day for parking: $30 per day on weekdays (Mon–Fri).

On weekends and holidays, a limited number of 40 daily parking permits will be available for Two Mile Hollow Beach and 60 for Main Beach. For Main Beach, visitors pay at the entrance of the parking lot, but for Two Mile Hollow Beach, they must buy the permit first at the Main Beach Pavilion.

2018 EH Village parking permits are free to residents of EH Village, with proof of residency, and cost $400 per vehicle for non-Village residents. Non-resident permits are limited in number and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Violators may be towed and subject to a fine. Both residents and non-residents must provide a valid vehicle registration. Parking permits are non-transferable.

EH Village parking permits are available at Village Hall, open 9 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday except holidays, and at the office at Main Beach, open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends starting Memorial Day, and full-time from the last Saturday in June to Labor Day.

For more info, contact the Village of East Hampton at 631-324-4150 or easthamptonvillage.org.

Main Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 104 Ocean Avenue

Parking: $400 Village permits required during open hours, $30 daily permits available at the Pavilion (101 Ocean Avenue)

Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), concessions, restroom, shower, trashcan, bike rack, comfort station, picnic area

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–6 p.m.): No dogs, no bonfires, no driving on beach, no fishing in designated swimming area, no watercrafts or surfboards in designated swimming area

Restrictions at All Times: No alcohol, no camping

Inside scoop: The classic East Hampton beach for tourists and locals alike. Best for those who feel most comfortable with bathrooms, concessions and all the bells and whistles of a busy public beach.

Two Mile Hollow Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 50 Two Mile Hollow Road

Parking: $400 Village permits required during open hours, $30 daily permits available at the Pavilion (101 Ocean Avenue)

Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, trashcan, bike rack

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–6 p.m.): No dogs, no bonfires, no driving on beach, no fishing in designated swimming area, no watercrafts or surfboards in designated swimming area

Restrictions at All Times: No alcohol, no camping

Inside scoop: Long known as East Hampton’s gay beach, and ground zero for cruising and late night trysts, Two Mile Hollow has mellowed over the years. Today it’s gay friendly and family friendly, because these two things don’t need to be mutually exclusive.

Georgica Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 219 Lily Pond Lane

Parking: $400 Village permits required during open hours

Amenities: Lifeguard (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), restroom, shower, trashcan, bike rack

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–6 p.m.): No dogs, no bonfires, no driving on beach, no fishing in designated swimming area, no watercrafts or surfboards in designated swimming area

Restrictions at All Times: No alcohol, no camping

Inside scoop: Arguably the most beautiful of the Village beaches, and home to a popular surf break, Georgica has natural stone jetty that’s great for fishing, and its fair share of young, attractive regulars and celebrity visitors.

Wiborg Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 74 Highway Behind the Pond

Parking: $400 Village permits required during open hours

Amenities: Trashcan, bike rack

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–6 p.m.): No dogs, no bonfires, no driving on beach, no fishing in designated swimming area, no watercrafts or surfboards in designated swimming area

Restrictions at All Times: No alcohol, no camping

Inside scoop: A bit more off the beaten path than the most populated Village beaches, Wiborg is home to beautiful sunrises and is popular among surfers—on the west side of the elite and private Maidstone Club.

Egypt Beach

Location: Ocean beach, 55 Old Beach Lane

Parking: $400 Village permits required during open hours

Amenities: Trashcan

Restrictions During Open Hours (9 a.m.–6 p.m.): No dogs, no bonfires, no driving on beach, no fishing in designated swimming area, no watercrafts or surfboards in designated swimming area

Restrictions at All Times: No alcohol, no camping

Inside scoop: Right next door to the elite and private Maidstone Club, this tiny beach has very limited parking and an equally limited social scene, other than country club spillover. Otherwise quiet and beautiful.