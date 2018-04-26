Hamptons Event Highlights: April 28–May 3, 2018

by What to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, April 28–May 3, 2018.

STRONG WOMEN

Encore Performances of “The Vagina Monologues”

When: April 28, 2 & 7 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: SAC presents The Vagina Monologues benefitting The Retreat’s domestic abuse counseling, legal advocacy and 24-hour bilingual hotline. $15, seniors $12, students $10.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

STREISSAND, WONDER AND DISCO

8-Track Memories: The Songs of the ’70s

When: April 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

What: This concert is a musical salute to the decade that blended soft rock, soul and disco, featuring hits from Carole King, Simon and Garfunkel, Barbra Streissand, Olivia Newton-John and Stevie Wonder. $30.

Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

AUTISM, ART AND THE HUMAN SPIRIT

Monday Movie: “Dad’s in Heaven with Nixon”

When: April 30, 5 p.m.

Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

What: This documentary tells the story of mental illness in one Irish-American family, the devastating damage it caused from one generation to the next and the triumph of the human spirit. The film’s director, Tom Murray, speaks before the screening.

Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org

OBVIOUSLY OPERA

JDT Lab: “Far Travelers”

When: May 1, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: Noted film composer Jeffrey Leiser presents a live concert featuring selections from his new opera, Far Travelers currently in development. Free.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

MAKE OLD FURNITURE NEW

Introduction to Chalk Paint

When: May 3, 5 p.m.

Where: Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton

What: In this hands-on workshop, Shannon Willey walks participants through the process of painting and creating an authentic patina using waxes and the signature Amy Howard Dust of Ages. All materials will be supplied. $15.

Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org