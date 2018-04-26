Hamptons Event Highlights: April 28–May 3, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, April 28–May 3, 2018.
Find more great East End events and activities at Events.DansPapers.com.
STRONG WOMEN
Encore Performances of “The Vagina Monologues”
When: April 28, 2 & 7 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: SAC presents The Vagina Monologues benefitting The Retreat’s domestic abuse counseling, legal advocacy and 24-hour bilingual hotline. $15, seniors $12, students $10.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
STREISSAND, WONDER AND DISCO
8-Track Memories: The Songs of the ’70s
When: April 28, 8 p.m.
Where: Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
What: This concert is a musical salute to the decade that blended soft rock, soul and disco, featuring hits from Carole King, Simon and Garfunkel, Barbra Streissand, Olivia Newton-John and Stevie Wonder. $30.
Contact: 631-725-9500, baystreet.org
AUTISM, ART AND THE HUMAN SPIRIT
Monday Movie: “Dad’s in Heaven with Nixon”
When: April 30, 5 p.m.
Where: Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton
What: This documentary tells the story of mental illness in one Irish-American family, the devastating damage it caused from one generation to the next and the triumph of the human spirit. The film’s director, Tom Murray, speaks before the screening.
Contact: 631-283-0774, myrml.org
OBVIOUSLY OPERA
JDT Lab: “Far Travelers”
When: May 1, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: Noted film composer Jeffrey Leiser presents a live concert featuring selections from his new opera, Far Travelers currently in development. Free.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
MAKE OLD FURNITURE NEW
Introduction to Chalk Paint
When: May 3, 5 p.m.
Where: Rogers Mansion, 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton
What: In this hands-on workshop, Shannon Willey walks participants through the process of painting and creating an authentic patina using waxes and the signature Amy Howard Dust of Ages. All materials will be supplied. $15.
Contact: 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org