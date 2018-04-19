Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Film, Matthew Broderick Opens Play

by SOTH Team

Of all of the East End’s celebrity power couples, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are probably the runner-ups for most popular, right behind Beyoncé and Jay Z, but this week the Parker-Brodericks are taking New York by storm with back-to-back “theatrical releases.”

Broderick made his latest Off-Broadway debut on April 18 with the official opening of Conor McPherson’s The Seafarer. In it, he plays Mr. Lockhart, the Devil taking human form, looking for poker players willing to gamble their souls. He comes across a group of friends who have gathered in Dublin, Ireland to celebrate Christmas Eve together and sets his sights on an old acquaintance who goes by the nickname “Sharky,” played by Andy Murray.

The Irish Repertory Theater in Chelsea began previewing the show on March 30 and has since extended its run an extra week, closing now on May 24. Supporting actors include Colin McPhillamy, Michael Mellamphy and Tim Ruddy. The play is directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with costumes by Martha Hally and sets by Charlie Corcoran. Tickets can be purchased at irishrep.org.

On April 19, Blue Night debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival, starring Sex and the City alum Parker as Vivienne, a New York City singer struggling to deal with a life-changing medical diagnosis. The film takes place in the span of a single day, with Vivienne preparing for an upcoming world tour, navigating familial boundaries, reflecting on her accomplishments and shortcomings and sharing her unfortunate news with her loved ones. In the midst of her overwhelming stress, she meets an unlikely friend who tries to help her come to terms with her new reality.

Blue Night is written by Laura Eason and directed by Fabien Constant. It stars Renée Zellweger, Taylor Kinney, Gus Birney, Jacqueline Bisset, Simon Baker and Common the rapper. Its producers include Alison Benson, Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino. Check out the short trailer below.