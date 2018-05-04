North Fork Event Highlights: May 5–9, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 5–9.

GETTING SCHOOLED IN COLLAGE

Encaustics & Collage Intensive

When: May 5, May 12, May 19, 10 a.m.

Where: East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: In this three-day workshop intensive series, students will explore the ancient art of encaustic painting and collage. $432.

Contact: 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org/school

LIAR LIAR

(Mostly) True Things: Storytelling Show

When: May 5, 7 p.m.

Where: The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main Street, Port Jefferson

What: (Mostly) True Things is a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features four true stories, but three of them have subtle, carefully crafted lies woven in. It’s up to the audience to question the storytellers and find out which one is telling the whole truth for a chance at prizes. $15 in advance, $20 at door.

Contact: 631-698-7536, mostlytruethings.com

SAVE THE LAST DANCE FOR ME

The Drifters Featuring Rick Sheppard

When: May 5, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: The Drifters performed rhythm and blues throughout the ’50s and ’60s, and now they’re bringing their vintage sound to Suffolk Theater. $50–$60.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

TRY FLORAL PERFUME

Attracting Hummingbirds

When: May 7, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead

What: Presenter John Moran will explain hummingbird migrating routes, arrival times, feeder types, nectar, proper cleaning and placement of feeders. Free, but registration required.

Contact: 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

GUILTY PLEASURES UNITE

Wet Your Whistle Wednesday

When: May 9, 5:30 p.m.

Where: North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue

What: Learn the art of pairing chocolate to wine presented by Sommelier apprentice Kathryn Cogan and Chef Steven Biscari-Amaral. $30.

Contact: 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com