Jules Feiffer’s ‘Bernard and Huey’ Hits Theaters 30 Years After He Wrote It

The new film Bernard and Huey, with a screenplay by famed Oscar and Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Jules Feiffer, will make it to the big screen 30 years after its initial writing. Watch the trailer above.

The Shelter Island resident wrote the script—about a pair of middle-aged friends and their relationships with women—in 1986, and abandoned the project shortly thereafter. Dan Mirvish, co-founder of the Slamdance Film Festival, worked tirelessly with Feiffer to find the long lost script, and then brought it to life as director of the movie.

The film, starring Jim Rash and David Koechner as the titular characters, is based on characters from Feiffer’s legendary Village Voice comic strip, going back to 1957. It also stars Mae Whitman (Parenthood), Bellamy Young (Scandal) and Richard Kind.

Bernard and Huey was shown at Bay Street Theater in April, premieres across the country this month.

Feiffer was at Bay Street Theater last Saturday night to take in a reading of The Prompter by Wade Dooley, which starred Estelle Parsons and was directed by Bay Street’s Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, as part of the three-day New Works Festival.

The presentation drew many laughs, many tears and a standing ovation.