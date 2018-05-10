Philanthropic Mother’s Day Ideas for the Mom Who Has Everything

Life is just one long give and take, right mom? Well, in the Hamptons you can be philanthropic and get a little something in return. Whether shopping for a good cause or getting to peak in on the lifestyle of the richer and more famous, the East End is full of opportunities to give and take. Wouldn’t tickets to, and a promise to attend, these events make great Mother’s Day gifts?

On Saturday, May 26 the Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF) will holds it eight annual ARF Designer Show House, a cocktail party and sale at the ARF Thrift and Treasure Shop at 17 Poxabogue Lane in Sagaponack. The Thrift Shop will be transformed into an incredible designer show house featuring eight rooms and one outdoor space, styled by some of New York’s most illustrious interior decorators, including Brady Design, Blue Carreon, Jack Deamer of JED Design, Richard Mishaan, Barbara Ostrom, Melanie Roy Design, Tom Samet and Nathan Wold of Hamptons House Design LLC, Kim Seybert, and Thayer’s Hardware & Patio. All the designers are animal lovers who are donating their time and expertise to help the ARF cats and dogs, who are less fortunate than their own beloved pets.

Each room will feature Thrift Shop items and pieces donated from the designers’ own collections. Unlike traditional show houses, every item in the ARF designer show house will be for sale. “We salute the designers who have brought such creativity to their assignment, and look forward to seeing everyone. Please bring your friends; it’s a fun way to support the animals” said Lisa McCarthy, ARF Board President. The evening will also include a selection of ARF cats and dogs that will be available for adoption and looking for a loving new home. All proceeds will benefit ARF and the organization’s work. For tickets call Jean Schiavoni at 631-537-0400 ext. 219 or visit arfhamptons.org.

Southampton Historical Museum’s Insider’s View 2018 will take place Saturday, June 2 from 1–4 p.m. Now in its ninth year, the tour offers a rare opportunity to pass beyond the hedges and through the doors of some of the most beautiful and historically important homes of the Hamptons. Tour participants will experience extraordinary houses that illustrate Southampton’s unique architectural history from colonial days to the present. A Champagne reception, catered by Sant Ambroeus, will follow the tour at 4:30 p.m. in the Rogers Mansion. Single tickets are $95. If you just can’t wait to support the Museum, its annual Treasures and Collectibles Fair will be held Saturday May 26 on the Museum grounds, 17 Meeting House Lane in Southampton. Shoppers will find vintage furniture, jewelry, textiles, glass, ceramics, artwork, collectibles and more, all sold inside the Red Barn. Visit southamptonhistory.org for more information.

The 26th annual Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale and Auction Benefit Gala (D-D-D), to benefit the Southampton Fresh Air Home’s 117th year as a residential camp offering summer sessions and year-round programs and opportunities for physically challenged youth, will be held at the Southampton Fresh Air Home at 36 Barkers Island Road in Southampton on Saturday, June 2. The D-D-D features live, silent and wine auctions and an extraordinary home furnishings and antiques sale. The auctions feature items from top names in fashion, jewelry, travel, fine dining, entertainment, sports, health and beauty. The wine auction boasts a selection that could rival the best of any private collection. The fabulous furniture sale showcases choice and rare antiques, gently used and new home furnishings—designer furniture, lamps, paintings, framed prints, fabrics, decorative accessories and much, much more.

The auctions open on Wednesday, May 23 at 501auctions.com/sfahddd. The D-D-D raises approximately 40% of the Southampton Fresh Air Home’s annual operating budget. Tickets start at $250 per person and are available at sfah.org or by calling 631-283-5847.

The Parrish Art Museum’s annual Landscape Pleasures—the most anticipated garden event of the year—takes place over the weekend of June 9–10. It kicks off unofficially on Friday, June 8 at 6 p.m., as Kate Orff, Founder of SCAPE, a design-driven landscape architecture and urban design studio based in New York, will be in conversation with Alex Matthiessen, president of eco-political consulting firm, Blue Marble Project. On Saturday from 9 a.m.–1p.m. there will be a symposium featuring Mikyoung Kim, Martha Schwartz and Peter Wirtz. From 6–8 p.m. on Saturday, Landscape Pleasures supporters at the Sponsor level and above are invited for cocktails at a private garden in the Hamptons. Finally, on Sunday, the main event: a self-guided garden tour will focus on a selection of inspiring properties in Southampton Village and East Hampton from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. for tickets and more information, visit parrishart.org.

