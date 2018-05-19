ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, starring Sag Harbor‘s Ellen Pompeo and East Hampton’s Jessica Capshaw concluded its 14th season of the medical drama on Thursday night. The episode, “All of Me,” was Capshaw’s last as Dr. Arizona Robbins.

Pompeo, who plays the show’s titular character Dr. Meredith Grey, took to social media during the finale’s airing to mark the occasion and share her feelings about saying goodbye to Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner.

In a photo of white text on pink she wrote, “Over the last 14 seasons I’ve cried many tears on screen and off. This show has brought me so much joy and so much laughter, but truth be told it has never been easy. This year was no different. Saying goodbye to characters, cast mates, friends is always very hard regardless of the circumstances.”

She continued addressing fans of the show. “What remains and what keeps us going is the incredible passion and loyalty of our fans, so in classic Grey’s bittersweet style we will leave you tonight with tears in your eyes and hopefully smiles on your faces,” Pompeo wrote, adding a reference to Grey’s Anatomy creator and head writer Shonda Rhimes, “Thanks for riding with us on this rollercoaster know[n] as Shandaland. Much love, Ellen.”

Capshaw, who had a 10-year run on the hit medical drama, held a fun contest for fans leading up to the finale. Via social media, the actress gave away the “Arizona” coat—so named for her beloved character—she wore in between takes on set.

ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy last month, so it will return for a record 15th season.