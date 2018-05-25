2018 Memorial Day Services, Ceremonies and Parades on the East End

Yes, Memorial Day weekend is the fun, exciting kick-off to the summer season, but it’s so much more than that. Memorial Day is meant to be an opportunity to remember the American heroes who devoted their lives to defending this country, and ultimately died fighting to keep us safe.

The East End is home to hundreds of families who lost loved ones overseas, and our local communities have shown a great level of support and commitment to honoring the fallen on this weekend every year. Here is a list of all the Memorial Day services, ceremonies and parades taking place in the Hamptons and on the North Fork in 2018.

Hamptons

East Quogue

Sunday, May 27 at 1 p.m.

The East Quogue Fire Department’s parade begins at Walker Avenue and ends with a ceremony at the East Quogue Firehouse on Bay Avenue.

East Hampton

Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

The East Hampton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 550 hold a service at Main Beach at 9 a.m., which is then followed by a parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. Vietnam War Marine Corps veteran John Behan speaks on the Village Green after the parade.

Sag Harbor

Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

The Chelberg & Battle American Legion Auxiliary Post 388’s parade begins at the World War II monument on the corner of Main Street and Jermain Avenue. It then heads toward Marine Park at Bay Street, where a service will be held, including a performance by the the Sag Harbor Community Band.

Bridgehampton

Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m.

The village will host a reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and performance by the Bridgehampton High School band at the war monument on Ocean Road. Afterwards, a reception will be held at the Bridgehampton Firehouse.

Hampton Bays

Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

American Legion Hand-Aldrich Post 924 will host a service at their post, which is then followed by a parade beginning on Ponquogue Avenue, continuing to Main Street and ending at Good Ground Cemetery. Another short service will follow the parade, and refreshments will be served.

Southampton

Monday, May 28 at 10:15 a.m.

The Village of Southampton Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events’ parade starts at the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street and continues down Jobs Lane to Agawam Park. There is a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., featuring a blessing by Reverend Michael Smith of the Shinnecock Presbyterian Church and a speech by Mayor Michael Irving. Refreshments are then served at Veteran’s Memorial Hall.

Quogue

Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m.

A service will be held on the Quogue Memorial Lawn at the Quogue Fire Department.

North Fork

Calverton

Saturday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

A flag placement ceremony and service will be held at the Calverton National Cemetery.

Orient

Monday, May 28 at 7:30 a.m.

The parade starts at the Orient Firehouse on Route 25 and follows a path through Tabor Road, Orchard Street, Navy Street, Village Lane to stop at multiple monuments before concluding back at the firehouse, where refreshments will be served,

Greenport

Monday, May 28 at 8 a.m.

The parade begins on Adams Street and makes its way toward the Railroad Dock, where a service will be held. The Third Street Firehouse will offer refreshments after the service.

Mattituck

Monday, May 28 at 8 a.m.

The ceremonies begin with a wreath-laying at the American Legion Hall monument at the corner of Pike Street and Wickham Avenue, afterward the parade marches through the Love Lane business district and ends at the firehouse at the intersection where the wreath-laying was held.

Shelter Island

Monday, May 28 at 8:30 a.m.

The Shelter Island American Legion and Lions Club begin their annual Memorial Day event with a Lost Sailor ceremony at Bridge Street, which is then followed by a parade in the Island Center at 10 a.m. A picnic will then be held at Legion Hall.

Riverhead

Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

The Combined Veterans of Riverhead begin their annual parade at the corner of Osborn Avenue and Pulaski Street, which then proceeds to the World War I monument, St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Cemetery, Riverhead Cemetery, the World War II monument and St. Isidore R.C. Church Cemetery. A ceremony is held at Pulaski Street School at 11 a.m.

Southold

Monday, May 28 at 10 a.m.

The American Legion Post 803’s parade begins at Boisseau Avenue and Main Road and ends at Legion Hall, where refreshments will be served. At 10:10 a.m., a ceremony will e held at the gazebo on Youngs Avenue and Main Road.