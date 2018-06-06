Grapevine

Celebrate National Rosé Day on June 9 in Bridgehampton

Topping Rose House celebrates the 200th birthday of Veuve Clicquot.

Veuve Clicquot Rosé
Courtesy Topping Rose House

Summer in the Hamptons means many things, but more and more this list has a rosy pink hue to it. The Rosé All Day movement has taken on particularly salient presence not just here, of course, but broadly enough that the pink drink even has its own day!

Yes, Saturday, June 9 is National Rosé Day, and what better way to toast than by raising a rosy glass and celebrating the 200th birthday of Veuve Clicquot, one of the world’s favorite sparkling rosés, with a bicentennial bash at the Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton.

Here’s a little cocktail party fodder to impress your friends: In 1818, Madame Clicquot invented the first known blended rosé champagne. Sure, there had been sparkling rosés before, but she wanted something with true character…and she was not going to let the strictures of the traditional approach become an obstacle.

Topping Rose House
Topping Rose in Bridgehampton, Photo: Tim Street-Porter

This meant, and still means, that there was going to be a keen focus on not only taste, but the color—a coppery orange—the aroma, the entire experience. Before this, rosé champagnes were created with a mixture made from elderberries, which did not satisfy Madame Clicquot, who said “our wines must be flattering both on the palate and on the eye.”

Adding a bit of red wine to Yellow Label champagne, she created Veuve Clicquot Rosé, and the blending process is still followed to this day. Made using 50–60 different crus, the cuvee is based on Brut Yellow Label’s traditional blend, 44–48% pinot noir, 13–18% meunier, 25–29% chardonnay, it is full-bodied with notable aromas of red fruits (you’ll be talking about the juicy, wild strawberry for days) and pairs particularly well with tuna, duck and beef carpaccio.

The birthday party at the Topping Rose House will not only showcase all the labels Veuve Clicquot offers, but will also include passed hors d’oeuvres, two glasses of champagne (with admission), DJ entertainment and more summertime fun in the Topping Rosé Garden, which is opening on—when else?—National Rosé Day.

This charming outdoor oasis will be open to all guests and locals, and will feature a beautiful garden-inspired lounge, a gourmet menu and a portfolio of Veuve Clicquot Rosé champagnes, inclusive of the pink label as well as Veuve Rich and the 2008 vintage rosé (all available for purchase both by-the-bottle and by-the-glass).

Here’s to rosé all day…and all summer long.

The Veuve Clicquot 200th Birthday Rosé Party at Topping Rose House is Saturday, June 9, from noon–5 p.m. Tickets are $50. Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. Visit toppingrosehouse.com or get tickets and more information here.

