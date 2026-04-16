Deadwood & Friends perform a Grateful Dead tribute in Peconic
1 minute 04/16/2026
Bill Quick, Dena Jones & Frank Bama
Deadwood & Friends performing at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
Doris & Michael Kosion
Drummer and Deadwood Organizer: Joe Campasi, Susie & Stephen Mil
Emily Lico & Lois Walther
Izzy Brownstein & Matt Heffernan
Janet & Chris Maurillo
Johnny & Joanna Hall
Judith Goldstint, Sue Igoe & Tom Stackpole
Larry & Alice Bogard
Nick Troy & Sammi Churr
Reuben & Margie David, Ken & CIndy Miller and Paul & Jane Bender
Sarah Wahl & Carmine Vergari
Singers: Sam Shaffery & Sara Mundy
The Dunn Family
Trish & Bob Hackenjos
Deadwood & Friends performed a Grateful Dead tribute show at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic. The event marked the band’s first performance of the season. Hosted in support of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, the show brought the community together. Guests attended for live music, craft beer, and a relaxed local atmosphere.