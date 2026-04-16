Event & Party Photos

Deadwood & Friends perform a Grateful Dead tribute in Peconic

By
1 minute 04/16/2026
Bill Quick, Dena Jones & Frank Bama

Bill Quick, Dena Jones & Frank Bama

Julie Froehlich
Deadwood & Friends performing at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Deadwood & Friends performing at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Julie Froehlich
Doris & Michael Kosion

Doris & Michael Kosion

Julie Froehlich
Drummer and Deadwood Organizer: Joe Campasi, Susie & Stephen Mil

Drummer and Deadwood Organizer: Joe Campasi, Susie & Stephen Mil

Julie Froehlich
Emily Lico & Lois Walther

Emily Lico & Lois Walther

Julie Froehlich
Izzy Brownstein & Matt Heffernan

Izzy Brownstein & Matt Heffernan

Julie Froehlich
Janet & Chris Maurillo

Janet & Chris Maurillo

Julie Froehlich
Johnny & Joanna Hall

Johnny & Joanna Hall

Julie Froehlich
Judith Goldstint, Sue Igoe & Tom Stackpole

Judith Goldstint, Sue Igoe & Tom Stackpole

Julie Froehlich
Larry & Alice Bogard

Larry & Alice Bogard

Julie Froehlich
Nick Troy & Sammi Churr

Nick Troy & Sammi Churr

Julie Froehlich
Reuben & Margie David, Ken & CIndy Miller and Paul & Jane Bender

Reuben & Margie David, Ken & CIndy Miller and Paul & Jane Bender

Julie Froehlich
Sarah Wahl & Carmine Vergari

Sarah Wahl & Carmine Vergari

Julie Froehlich
Singers: Sam Shaffery & Sara Mundy

Singers: Sam Shaffery & Sara Mundy

Julie Froehlich
The Dunn Family

The Dunn Family

Julie Froehlich
Trish & Bob Hackenjos

Trish & Bob Hackenjos

Julie Froehlich

Deadwood & Friends performed a Grateful Dead tribute show at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic. The event marked the band’s first performance of the season. Hosted in support of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, the show brought the community together. Guests attended for live music, craft beer, and a relaxed local atmosphere.

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