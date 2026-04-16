Deadwood & Friends perform a Grateful Dead tribute in Peconic

Bill Quick, Dena Jones & Frank Bama Julie Froehlich Deadwood & Friends performing at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. Julie Froehlich Doris & Michael Kosion Julie Froehlich Drummer and Deadwood Organizer: Joe Campasi, Susie & Stephen Mil Julie Froehlich Emily Lico & Lois Walther Julie Froehlich Izzy Brownstein & Matt Heffernan Julie Froehlich Janet & Chris Maurillo Julie Froehlich Johnny & Joanna Hall Julie Froehlich Judith Goldstint, Sue Igoe & Tom Stackpole Julie Froehlich Larry & Alice Bogard Julie Froehlich Nick Troy & Sammi Churr Julie Froehlich Reuben & Margie David, Ken & CIndy Miller and Paul & Jane Bender Julie Froehlich Sarah Wahl & Carmine Vergari Julie Froehlich Singers: Sam Shaffery & Sara Mundy Julie Froehlich The Dunn Family Julie Froehlich Trish & Bob Hackenjos Julie Froehlich

Deadwood & Friends performed a Grateful Dead tribute show at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. in Peconic. The event marked the band’s first performance of the season. Hosted in support of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce, the show brought the community together. Guests attended for live music, craft beer, and a relaxed local atmosphere.