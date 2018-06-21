Community

Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

A new era of arts begins in the historic whaling village.

Carole Blankman Ginsburg June 21, 2018

    Shovels kicked up dust at the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center site

    Shovels kicked up dust at the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center site

    The community gathers for Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center's groundbreaking!

    The community gathers for Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center's groundbreaking!

    Crowds gathering for the Sag Harbor Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony.

    Crowds gathering for the Sag Harbor Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony.

    The Sag Harbor Partnership's application

    The Sag Harbor Partnership's application

    Crowds gathering for the Sag Harbor Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony

    Crowds gathering for the Sag Harbor Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony

    Peeking through the Sag Harbor Cinema groundbreaking site

    Peeking through the Sag Harbor Cinema groundbreaking site

    Supporters Shawn and Helane Sachs share with daughter, Isabella the groundbreaking moment

    Supporters Shawn and Helane Sachs share with daughter, Isabella the groundbreaking moment

    Breaking ground with Sag Harbor Partnership executive committee, Hilary Loomis, Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Nick Gazzolo, April Gornik, Susan Mead and Jayne Young.

    Breaking ground with Sag Harbor Partnership executive committee, Hilary Loomis, Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Nick Gazzolo, April Gornik, Susan Mead and Jayne Young.

    Sag Harbor Partnership executive committee: Hilary Loomis, Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Nick Gazzolo, April Gornik, Susan Mead and Jayne Young.

    Sag Harbor Partnership executive committee: Hilary Loomis, Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Nick Gazzolo, April Gornik, Susan Mead and Jayne Young.

    Sag Harbor Arts Center Cinema breaking ground ceremony

    Sag Harbor Arts Center Cinema breaking ground ceremony

    Sag Harbor Arts Center Cinema breaking ground ceremony

    Sag Harbor Arts Center Cinema breaking ground ceremony

    Digging in. The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center construction is officially underway!

    Digging in. The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center construction is officially underway!

    Shovels mobilize at the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center site

    Shovels mobilize at the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center site

    Breaking ground with Sag Harbor Partnership executive committee, Hilary Loomis, Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Nick Gazzolo, April Gornik, Susan Mead and Jayne Young

    Breaking ground with Sag Harbor Partnership executive committee, Hilary Loomis, Mayor Sandra Schroeder, Nick Gazzolo, April Gornik, Susan Mead and Jayne Young

    Nick Gazzolo, President Sag Harbor Partnership and Vice President April Gornik

    Nick Gazzolo, President Sag Harbor Partnership and Vice President April Gornik

    Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo says a few words

    Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo says a few words

    Sag Harbor committee chair, Michael Namer ready to break ground.

    Sag Harbor committee chair, Michael Namer ready to break ground.

    The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center will rise up from behind these plywood walls

    The Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center will rise up from behind these plywood walls

    Marion Cassata of Sag Harbor and Helene Susser

    Marion Cassata of Sag Harbor and Helene Susser

    Peeking through to the Sag Harbor groundbreaking site

    Peeking through to the Sag Harbor groundbreaking site

    Joe, Kathleen and Pascal Christofalo

    Joe, Kathleen and Pascal Christofalo

    Sag Harbor Art Center Cinema groundbreaking site

    Sag Harbor Art Center Cinema groundbreaking site

    April Gornik and Christina Reina all smiles at the groundbreaking ceremony.

    April Gornik and Christina Reina all smiles at the groundbreaking ceremony.

    Preparing to break ground

    Preparing to break ground

    Digging in!

    Digging in!

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    Groundbreaking at Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center

    It was a big day for Sag harbor and those who spearheaded efforts to restore the historic Sag Harbor Cinema

    It was a big day for Sag harbor and those who spearheaded efforts to restore the historic Sag Harbor Cinema

    Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo says a few words

    Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo says a few words

    Legislator Bridget Fleming speaks to the community

    Legislator Bridget Fleming speaks to the community

    Legislator Bridget Fleming and Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo and

    Legislator Bridget Fleming and Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo and

    The community joined together for the groundbreaking ceremony

    The community joined together for the groundbreaking ceremony

    Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo says a few words

    Sag Harbor Partnership President Nick Gazzolo says a few words

    The community joined together for the groundbreaking ceremony

    The community joined together for the groundbreaking ceremony

    VP of Sag Harbor Partnership & cinema campaign chair, April Gornik along with Mayor Sandra Schroeder kicking off the groundbreaking ceremony

    VP of Sag Harbor Partnership & cinema campaign chair, April Gornik along with Mayor Sandra Schroeder kicking off the groundbreaking ceremony

    Sag Harbor Partnership Vice President April Gornik addresses the gathered community

    Sag Harbor Partnership Vice President April Gornik addresses the gathered community

    Sag Harbor Partnership Vice President April Gornik addresses the gathered community

    Sag Harbor Partnership Vice President April Gornik addresses the gathered community

    It was a picture perfect day in Sag Harbor on Saturday, June 16 when an excited community gathered on Main Street for the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. The historic Sag Harbor Cinema, known for its iconic “Sag Harbor” neon sign, was destroyed in a December 15, 2016 fire that ripped across much of Main Street, but it’s coming back even better than before.

    Led by the Sag Harbor Partnership (SHP) and artist April Gornik, local residents responded swiftly after the fire and began fundraising efforts to restore the building and create a new film-centric space for the community. On December 13, 2017, fundraising efforts surpassed the initial $8 million goal needed to purchase the cinema from former owner, Gerald Mallow.

    Now the construction has begun! The new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center will feature a beautiful redesign of the old space, and they’re already running programs at other locations until construction is complete.

    For more on the SGCAC visit sagharborcinema.org.

