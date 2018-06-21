Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

It was a picture perfect day in Sag Harbor on Saturday, June 16 when an excited community gathered on Main Street for the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center. The historic Sag Harbor Cinema, known for its iconic “Sag Harbor” neon sign, was destroyed in a December 15, 2016 fire that ripped across much of Main Street, but it’s coming back even better than before.

Led by the Sag Harbor Partnership (SHP) and artist April Gornik, local residents responded swiftly after the fire and began fundraising efforts to restore the building and create a new film-centric space for the community. On December 13, 2017, fundraising efforts surpassed the initial $8 million goal needed to purchase the cinema from former owner, Gerald Mallow.

Now the construction has begun! The new Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center will feature a beautiful redesign of the old space, and they’re already running programs at other locations until construction is complete.

For more on the SGCAC visit sagharborcinema.org.