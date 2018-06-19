Whether you’re hoisting heavy suitcases onto the luggage rack on the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) or stuffing as many duffels and golf clubs into your trunk as possible, traveling between the Hamptons and NYC can be a huge hassle.

Local entrepreneur Danielle Candela has created the solution. Her company, Tote Taxi, will transport your bags, golf clubs, bicycle, and more all across Long Island.

Candela and her company were the first prize winners of RipTide $ink or $wim challenge sponsored by i-hamptons, a Shark Tank-inspired start-up pitch competition in Southampton. Twenty local entrepreneurs submitted new business ideas via videos presentations on the i-hamptons website. They generated more than 3,000 online votes in the two weeks leading up the finale event.

As the big winner, Candela was awarded $15,000 plus valuable support and mentoring from the experienced panel of judges last December.

“Winning RipTide, gave me much more than financing,” Candela says. “I have direct access to business leaders from a variety of industries and their expertise is invaluable as a trucking and logistics executive.”

Tote Taxi focuses their business primarily on three aspects: “social responsibility, economic value and environmental impact,” Candela says.

The business has also teamed up with BLADE, the first digitally powered, short distance aviation company that provides fast flights to the most in-demand destinations. Their partnership eliminates the issue of weight restrictions on private aircrafts, which means no more paying for extra seats.

Tote Taxi hopes to “reduce congestion on the roads, reduce luggage congestion on the LIRR and encourage weight safety measures with an easy solution for the private aviation industry.” As they say, “Modern travel is now made more convenient and enjoyable with Tote Taxi.”

For more information, visit totetaxi.com or call 631-595-5100.