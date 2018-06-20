Watch Claudia Fleming Cook Strawberry Cobbler on CBS News

North Fork Table & Inn (NFTI) owner Claudia Fleming stopped by CBS News on Sunday, June 17 to teach her hosts, and the audience at home, how to make her famous Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Scented with Rosewater.

During her demonstration, Fleming noted that she uses biscuit dough because “they soak up all those delicious juices.” She also pointed out that strawberry and rhubarb beautifully complement each other because of the strawberries’ sweetness and the rhubarb’s tart flavor.

“It’s super simple,” she said, adding, “It kind of is easy—that’s why I chose it.”

Fleming also shared some info about her being honored at the upcoming Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork dinner at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport on Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. The event gathers a dozen top chefs who will serve guests fabulous food, wine and dessert!

You can join Claudia Fleming at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork by visiting DansTasteofSummer.com. Tickets are $150 and patrons must be 21 or older to attend.