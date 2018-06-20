Dan's North ForkVideos

Watch Claudia Fleming Cook Strawberry Cobbler on CBS News

The North Fork Table & Inn owner also talked about Dan's Chefs of the North Fork.

Oliver Peterson June 20, 2018

North Fork Table & Inn (NFTI) owner Claudia Fleming stopped by CBS News on Sunday, June 17 to teach her hosts, and the audience at home, how to make her famous Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Scented with Rosewater.

During her demonstration, Fleming noted that she uses biscuit dough because “they soak up all those delicious juices.” She also pointed out that strawberry and rhubarb beautifully complement each other because of the strawberries’ sweetness and the rhubarb’s tart flavor.

“It’s super simple,” she said, adding, “It kind of is easy—that’s why I chose it.”

Fleming also shared some info about her being honored at the upcoming Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork dinner at The Halyard at Sound View in Greenport on Saturday, July 7 at 7 p.m. The event gathers a dozen top chefs who will serve guests fabulous food, wine and dessert!

You can join Claudia Fleming at Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork by visiting DansTasteofSummer.com. Tickets are $150 and patrons must be 21 or older to attend.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Martinis
June 20, 2018
81

Where to Find a Good Martini on the East End: Try Dan’s Best Cocktails

Alan Shields, "Devil Devil Love" 1970, Parrish Art Museum
June 20, 2018
107

5 Must-See Art Shows on the East End This Weekend, June 22–24, 2018

North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse pitmaster and owner Patrick Gaeta
June 20, 2018
52

Meet North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse Pitmaster Patrick Gaeta

Tote Taxi
June 19, 2018
100

Tote Taxi Takes the Wheel on Door-to-Door Courier Service in the Hamptons