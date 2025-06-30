The Hydrant Hotel Offers 5 Star Pampering & Care for Your Dogs

The Hydrant Hotel in Riverhead

When going away for the summer, you treat yourself to the best hotels and resorts you can find, so why should it be any different for your dogs?

Located in Riverhead, The Hydrant Hotel isn’t just a place for dogs to stay; it’s a full-service retreat. From climate-controlled suites to expertly supervised playgroups, The Hydrant offers boarding, day care, grooming, and training with an eye toward luxury and personalization. It’s more than a hotel—it’s a lifestyle for dogs.

We caught up with three of the driving forces behind this unique operation to learn more about what makes The Hydrant stand out: Rick Chiorando, CEO of The Hydrant Hotel, Jessy SanFilippo, the managing director, and Joe Secreti, executive trainer of Maximum Canine, which helps train dogs staying at The Hydrant.

What sets The Hydrant Hotel apart from other dog boarding facilities in the area when it comes to luxury and comfort?

At The Hydrant Hotel, we try to create a more comfortable environment than the standard wire crate set up that is offered at many boarding facilities. In our boarding rooms, the dogs are surrounded by solid walls, making the area feel more secure. These walls also help our more timid guests, as it limits interactions between each boarding guest. Each room has a glass door, creating a more comforting feel and a better view of their surroundings. Our boarding guests have access to multiple fenced yards lined with artificial turf, as well as two spacious yards with grass. The Hydrant offers pet pampering amenities including bedtime stories, massage therapy, ice cream treats, and more!

Safety is paramount at the Hydrant Hotel, that is why we employ two overnight “Watchdogs” during our non-operating hours, so there is a human presence 24/7/365.

Can you describe the different suite options available for overnight boarding, and how they’re tailored to dogs of various sizes or temperaments?

Each boarding guest at The Hydrant Hotel has their own private room, which includes a bed, blankets, and bowls (siblings are welcome to share!) We offer two different room options for our boarding guests. One boarding room option is our 3′ x 6′ classic suite, which can comfortably fit a dog of any size. We also offer a spacious 8′ x 10′ luxury suite, which includes a television for your pup to binge watch their favorite shows. Our boarding suites are sounded by solid walls and a glass door, making it the perfect area for dogs that may not get along with others.

How are the doggie day care playgroups curated to ensure safe and compatible socialization among dogs?

Dogs must be temperament tested before participating in group playtime to ensure that they are comfortable, happy, and enjoying their time with other dogs. We want to make sure everyone in our playgroups are getting along, so we also have a trained staff member that is monitoring each group. We have indoor temperature regulated playrooms, as well as outdoor fenced play yards lined with artificial turf. We run separate playgroups that are organized by size and temperament of each dog.

What kind of training services do you offer, and are they available both during boarding and as standalone sessions?

We offer professional obedience training, behavior modification, and lifestyle fulfillment programs. Services include private in-facility or in-home packages, comprehensive board and train programs, and daily training sessions for dogs staying at The Hydrant for boarding or doggy daycare.

How do you integrate Anita’s Pure Nutrition For Dogs into your offerings, and can boarding dogs be fed these meals during their stay?

We proudly offer Anita’s Pure Nutrition for Dogs—a premium raw, natural diet developed by a local company with decades of experience in training and canine nutrition. Boarding dogs can be fed Anita’s meals during their stay, and we also stock a full range of natural treats, chews, and supplements to support their long-term health and wellness.

Do you offer consultations or recommendations for dogs with special dietary needs, allergies, or medical conditions?

Yes. Our team provides nutrition consultations tailored to each dog’s needs, whether they have allergies, sensitivities, or specific health concerns. We help guide owners toward the right food and supplements, including custom recommendations using Anita’s products.

What certifications or training do your staff members hold, particularly those involved in training, grooming, and nutrition consultations?

Our trainers and consultants come from the Maximum Canine team—a nationally recognized leader in behavior, sport, health, and fitness. Staff are trained internally in our proven system and also carry third-party certifications in areas such as dog training, behavior, nutrition, and canine health. Their expertise is reinforced through extensive hands-on experience and ongoing continuing education in training methodology, behavior science, and canine wellness.

How can new clients schedule a tour or book an introductory session to see if The Hydrant is the right fit for their dog?

While The Hydrant team handles tours and bookings directly, Maximum K9 supports Hydrant clients through training, behavior, and nutrition services. We offer educational webinars, a free YouTube series on behavior, sport, health, and fitness, and personal consultations to help identify how we can support your dog’s needs—whether during their stay or beyond.

The Hydrant Hotel is located at 845 Raynor Avenue in Riverhead and can be reached at 631-601-2835 or hydranthotel.com.