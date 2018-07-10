Dan’s GrillHampton is celebrating its sixth spectacular year next Friday night, July 20, and we want you to be there to enjoy the nonstop food and fun as eight chefs from New York City go grill-to-grill with eight chefs from the East End in the ultimate cooking competition and tasting event. The best part? You get to enjoy every single dish, from slow-smoked St. Louis–style BBQ ribs to shrimp-stuffed poblano peppers, grilled wagyu short ribs to lobster sliders to smoked chicken to burgers and more!

As we count the days until the fires are lit, we count down the top 10 reasons you don’t want to miss this unforgettable evening, presented by New York Prime Beef, on the waterfront at Fairview Farm at Mecox in Bridgehampton.

1. Mike Delguidice and Big Shot—Celebrating the Music of Billy Joel. This band’s performances are the stuff of legend here on Long Island, and their show under the big tent at GrillHampton will be the ultimate celebration of the East End’s own Piano Man.

2. There’s no more energetic, entertaining, grill-loving culinary cast than our lineup of celebrity judges—TV personality, culinary traveler, cook and author Adam Richman; renowned chef David Burke; Julia Collin Davison of America’s Test Kitchen; the Grubfather himself, Salvatore DiBenedetto; and New York Prime Beef’s Josh Tanner. Meet them all in person!

3. Every vote counts—that means yours! GrillHampton pits Team Hamptons vs. Team NYC in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event where the guests, get to taste everything and vote on your favorites to crown the People’s Choice champs for 2018.

4. Team Hamptons: Justin Schwartz from Noah’s on the Road, Arthur Wolf from Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!, Patrick Gaeta from North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse, Dane Sayles from Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, Matty Boudreau from The Preston House and Hotel, Erick Jones from Rooted Hospitality Group (RUMBA / Cowfish / RHUM), Drew Hiatt from Topping Rose House and Jennilee Morris from Grace & Grit.

5. Location, location, location. If you can find a more beautiful site than the Mecox Bay waterfront at Fairview Farm at Mecox…you can’t.

6. Libation, Libation, Libation. Along with all the great food, you can toast all night long with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, Anna de Codorníu, Campari, Corona Premier, Blue Moon, Espolón Tequila, Bulldog Gin, Rum Diplomático, Grand Marnier, Aperol, wines from Palm Bay, Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer, plus tasty bai beverages.

7. Team NYC: Garrison Price from il Buco Alimentari e Vineria, Mark Rosati from Shake Shack, Jonathan Kavourakis from VANDAL, Matt Abdoo from Pig Beach, Michael DeFonzo from P.J. Clarke’s, Justin Bazdarich from Oxomoco, Ash Fulk from Hill Country and Franco Vlasic, Nathan Lithgow and Tadd Johnson from Holy Ground.

8. The VIP Experience: VIPs get early access at 7 p.m., so you can skip the line and get an extra hour of tastings! Plus there’s access to the waterfront VIP Lounge, with exclusive pours, bites and sweet treats. And the latitude and attitude are in perfect harmony with the cocktails served up at…drumroll please…the Union Cantina Margarita Bar, ONLY for VIPs!

9. A portion of proceeds from GrillHampton will benefit All for the East End (AFTEE), a nonprofit founded in the Hamptons that provides support to the more than 1,000 charitable organizations in the five East End towns.

10. You get a full day of rest before heading back for Dan’s Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company on Saturday, July 21.

Get your tickets to GrillHampton on Friday, July 20 and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, July 21, at DansTasteofSummer.com.