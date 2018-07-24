Alec Baldwin to Return on ‘Will & Grace’ Revival Season 2

An Instagram selfie from Hamptonite Debra Messing last week confirms that Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin’s will reprise his role a Malcolm Wildmark on Season 2 of NBC’s Will & Grace revival.

“That’s right. This silver fox IS BACK! My friend @iamalecbaldwin is back and we are all peeing our pants, laughing! First day of filming is tomorrow. Season 2- put your seatbelts on folks, LOTS of changes! @nbcwillandgrace,” Messing wrote in the caption of photo featuring her and Baldwin getting cozy for the camera.

In first revival season of Will & Grace, Malcolm Widmark (Baldwin) came back to have an affair with Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), who then left her husband for him, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they anticipate the coming season.

Baldwin appeared six times in the original run of Will and Grace, in 2005 and 2006, and even received an Emmy nod for his performance as Malcom Widmark in the 2005 episode “Alive and Schticking.” After his two-episode stint last season, NBC producers have added him to the cast again, yet nobody is sure for how long or if there is any degree of permanence.

Mullally, who Baldwin spoke very highly of in his Nevertheless memoir, is also out of the loop. “I don’t know if that’s going to be a permanent deal, but Alec is at least coming back for a minute,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. The actress recently earned a 2018 Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy nomination for her performance as Karen. She’s now been nominated eight times, winning in 2000 and 2006, for the role.

Baldwin also received a 2018 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nomination for his impersonation of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. He won the award last year.

Will & Grace returns to NBC for Season 2 of its revival on Thursday, October 4 at 9 p.m. The critically-acclaimed sitcom has already been renewed for Season 3.