ARF Introduces arfITECTURE Dog Houses at 2018 Bow Wow Meow Ball

Among the most anticipated philanthropic events of the summer, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) is hosting its most important fundraiser, the 2018 Bow Wow Meow Ball, again this year on Saturday, August 18 at the ARF Adoption Center in East Hampton.

Cocktails, dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and award presentations will all be held at the 22-acre ARF campus in Wainscott, all in support of a good cause for paws. One hundred percent of the evening’s proceeds will go toward ARF and their efforts rescuing dogs and cats in the Hamptons.

Along with the already full event lineup, this year’s gala features one remarkable new addition: arfITECTURE.

Luke Louchheim, a 14-year-old freshman at Pierson High School in Sag Harbor, imagined creating extraordinary, design-forward dog houses and cat condos. In an effort to make this happen, Louchheim reached out to local architects and builders and coordinated the necessary work to realize his dream. Created under the arfITECTURE banner, the results of Louchhiem’s remarkable local efforts will be auctioned off at the 2018 Bow Wow Meow Ball to become new homes for local pets.

Incredible arfITECTURE dog houses have been created by an impressive list of talents, including Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects + Artisan Construction Associates, Blaze Makoid Architecture + Wright & Co., Kathrine McCoy Architecture + Walter Sternlieb of Studio 449, Robert Young Architects + Fountainhead Construction, ARAPC + N. Zappola & Associates, Estudio Ramos + Bulgin & Associates, Beeton & Company + Landscape Details, Martin Architects + JJK Construction, MB Architecture + Michael Davis Design & Construction, and Luke Louchheim + Joseph Louchheim.

See more arfITECTURE here.

A live auction will also be added to the 2018 Bow Wow Meow Ball, according to ARF’s Director of Marketing and Communications Jamie Berger, who had a few things to say about this year’s gala.

The Bow Wow Meow Ball raised just under a million dollars in 2017, Berger explains, noting that ARF’s biggest fundraiser of the year is extremely important. “[Gala patrons] coming out allows us to do what we do, allows us to continue our rescue efforts, in this area locally, down south or in Puerto Rico, where we were last year,” she says, recalling ARF’s good work saving dogs from the hurricane-ravaged island.

Berger hopes ARF can raise more than a million dollars this year from tickets, both the silent and live auctions, and donations.

For more information on tickets, dogs, drinks, dancing, donations, and arfITECTURE, visit arfhamptons.org.