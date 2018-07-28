Audrey Gruss Hosts Kick-off Cocktail for Third Annual Walk of Hope + 5K Run

On Saturday July 21st, Southamptonite Audrey Gruss hosted a party to kick off Hope for Depression Research Foundation’s (HDRF) Third Annual Walk of Hope + 5K Run to Defeat Depression, which will take place on Sunday, August 5 at 9 a.m. in Southampton.

Held at the Hamptons home of Gruss and her husband Martin, the party was attended by more than 100 guests including Liliana Cavendish, Ann Grimm, Carole and Fred Guest, Mai Hallingby Harrison, Southampton Village Mayor Michael Irving and his wife Ellen, Cameron and Ann MacRae, Patty Raynes, Tiffany Dubin, Scott Snyder, Bettina Zilkha, Sophocles and Silvia Zoullas, Tatiana and Campion Platt, Marigay McKee, Anna Rothschild, Yaz and Valentin Hernandez, Roy Cohen and Arthur Dunnam and others. Audrey thanked guests for attending by saying, “Depression is the number one cause of disability worldwide. HDRF is addressing the problem by conducting the most advanced brain research into the molecular basis of depression. I am so grateful to everybody for committing to walk or run with us on August 5.” She then announced: “All participants will receive a shirt designed by world-acclaimed artist and theatre director Robert Wilson, in addition to a finisher hat and medal.”

Gruss also announced that HDRF will launch the first annual Week of Hope from July 29–August 5 in Southampton Village. More than 30 local businesses—including Michael Kors, Collette’s Basement, CVS and the Southampton Chamber of Commerce—will place a two-foot wide yellow statement balloon by their front door to symbolize hope and their commitment to raising depression and mental health awareness. The Week of Hope is a village-wide response to the tragic suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, as well as local Sag Harbor resident and publicist Jeanine Pepler.

The Week of Hope will end with the Walk of HOPE on Sunday August 5. Walk Grand Marshals Gruss and Mayor Irving will lead participants on a beautiful route around Lake Agawam, beginning at 9 a.m. Participants are expected to come from all over the tri-state area and beyond to unite as a community and raise awareness in the fight to defeat depression. One hundred percent of proceeds from the walk will fund groundbreaking research into the root causes of depression in the brain and new and better treatments. To sign up or learn more, visit hopefordepression.org