Since Thursday, July 26, Southampton businesses have been displaying yellow “HOPE” balloons in honor of the Week of Hope, an effort led by philanthropist Audrey Gruss to shine light on depression and mental health. In the spirit of the Week of Hope, now would be a good time to get some exercise!

Why exercise, you ask? Numerous studies have shown the positive effect of physical activity for the clinically depressed. According to “The Benefits of Exercise for the Clinically Depressed,” an article in The Primary Care Companion to The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, “Exercise is a behavioral intervention that has shown great promise in alleviating symptoms of depression.”

One study cited in the article notes, “just 30 minutes of treadmill walking for 10 consecutive days was sufficient to produce a clinically relevant and statistically significant reduction in depression.” The journal also points out, “Depressed adults who took part in a fitness program displayed significantly greater improvements in depression, anxiety, and self-concept than those in a control group after 12 weeks of training.”

In a 2011 American Psychological Association article, “The Exercise Effect,” Boston University psychology professor Michael Otto, PhD says, “The link between exercise and mood is pretty strong,” adding, “Usually within five minutes after moderate exercise you get a mood-enhancement effect.”

The endorphins, serotonin and feelings of accomplishment one will get are pivotal. So, with the Week of Hope underway in this community—highlighted by Audrey Gruss’ yellow balloons—why not join a local health club of gym?

Below we share our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best winners for Best Health Club/Gym, as voted by Dan’s Papers readers in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Speaking of exercise and the Week of Hope: A special “Walk of Hope” 5K kicks off this Sunday, August 5 at 9 a.m. The walk around Lake Agawam in Southampton Village encourages supporters to raise awareness for depression and raise funds for depression research via the Hope for Depression Research Foundation. Learn more at hopefordepression.org.

Hamptons

Platinum

CrossFit Warrior Legion

282 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-404-6528, crossfitwarriorlegion.com

Gold

Core Dynamics Gym

58 Deerfield Road, Water Mill

631-726-6049, coredynamicsgym.com

North Fork



Platinum

Maximus

126 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com

Gold

CrossFit Impervious

121A Main Road, Riverhead

631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

Silver

Jabs

32845 Main Road Cutchogue

631-315-5227, jabsny.com

Bronze

BodySmart Studio

54280 Main Road, Southold

631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com

If you’re struggling with depression or considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or the Long Island Crisis Center’s 24/7 Crisis & Suicide Hotline‎ at 516-679-1111.