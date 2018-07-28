Shop ‘Til You Drop: Bye Bye July, Hello Hamptons Shopping

What are you doing? Relaxing on the beach? Bored yet? Time to hit the shops for some mental and monetary exercises. Shopping is a universal and with our designer shops, boutiques, farmstands and outlets, the East End has just what you need.

Between July 29 and August 5, people who pass through Southampton will see two-foot wide yellow statement balloons anchored outside 30 stores, including Michael Kors, Blue Mercury, Collette’s Basement, CVS and HSBC to mark the beginning of the first annual Week of Hope.

The Week of Hope was created by Southampton resident Audrey Gruss’s Hope for Depression Research Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting depression through research and education. The Week is supported by Southampton Village Mayor Michael Irving and the Southampton Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness of depression and mental health issues.

On the final day of the Week of Hope, HDRF will host a Walk of Hope + 5K Run in the village at 9 a.m., with all profits donated directly to research. hopefordepression.org

Super Saturday, the famous “designer yard sale,” has left the Hamptons but you can join 600 philanthropic shoppers for UJA-Federation of New York’s Hamptons Trunk Show on Thursday, August 2. Twenty percent of the proceeds of all sales benefit UJA-Federation. The trunk show will feature 60 vendors selling designer clothing, jewelry, accessories, and home décor. And they’ve added music and refreshments to this rich mix, all in an elegantly tented outdoor space. From 10–4 p.m., rain or shine, at the Bridgehampton Historical Museum, 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. Admission $36 by July 30 (includes VIP Express Entrance), $54 at the door. ujafedny.org

Art meets style at Salon 21 Hamptons Pop-Up, coming to East Hampton on August 4. Salon 21 was created by mother-daughter duo—and Hamptonites—Alex and Michele Bass as a space for young creatives to come together, talk, dine, shop and support the next generation of artists. The pop-up will showcase established and up-and-coming artists alike, including Dessie Jackson, Alana Oherlihy and Kelly Maker, while offering a curated selection of brands in jewelry, clothing, accessories and beauty. In conjunction with Salon 21, the pop-up will offer Mix 21, a culinary label by Michele Bass, which will feature a collection of gourmet sandwich cookies inspired by classic Italian recipes passed down in her family. The pop-up will host a slew of events, including happy hours, art workshops and trunk shows, throughout August. The pop-up will have a limited run—through September 3. salontwenty-one.com

Some great multi-tasking products that retail for under $25 came across the transom at Dan’s Hamptons Media this week—including Elizabeth Arden’s famous and original Eight Hour® Cream Skin Protectant; Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare Oil that promises to improve the appearance of both new and old scars; Paul Mitchell Invisiblewear™ Boomerang Restyling Mist™; and Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner, which is “100% all natural” and tells us to use it daily. With these in your bag, you may not need anything else to look and feel great! All of these items are widely available at stores and apothecaries.

Thanks go out to Marilynne Mungovan at BedsideReading.com for the bevy of books she had dropped off to the Dan’s Hamptons Media Southampton offices. All the books in the Bedside Reading Hamptons mix are beachy, some are romances by top authors like Marie Force and, of course, there’s High Season by Judy Blondell…we all need more time to beach read! Bedside Reading places bestsellers in myriad luxury hotels. You can even reserve yours on their website.

The ultimate detangling brush for wet and dry hair—yes please! The Flex Brush doesn’t just have bendy bristles—the bed containing its many bristles can be twisted. Seems like a good option for screaming kids and wigs alike. Boing! theflexbrush.com