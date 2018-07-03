Meet the Dan’s GrillHampton 2018 Celebrity Judges

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is swiftly approaching and the contest is looking fiery. In order to quell these flames, our panel of judges will be tasting a wide assortment of grilled fare from chefs all over New York to determine who the better grillers are, East Enders or our friends from the big city. This exciting tasting event and competition requires a jury of skilled food experts to settle the rivalry between the Hamptons and Manhattan, and that’s exactly what we have in store this year.

Adam Richman grew up in the food Mecca of New York City and began his love affair with food early on, sampling all of the diverse culinary specialties The Big Apple had to offer. He’s well-known as the host of the Travel Channel’s hit show Man v. Food, which quickly became their highest rated show after its debut in 2008. Adam is also a culinary traveler, cook and author of two books, America the Edible and Straight-Up Tasty.

Salvatore DiBenedetto is a Long Island-based entrepreneur and host. He’s the founder of The Grubfather, Long Island’s leading food and lifestyle social media outlet, and the CEO of TheCONNECT, a content creation and social media marketing agency. His work has been featured on publications like INSIDER, Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler. Born and raised on Long Island, Salvatore’s mission is to enhance the food and hospitality industry within the community.

David Burke is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. His 25-year career is decorated with honors that pay homage to his respected culinary skill, creative whimsy, and philanthropic efforts. In Fall 2015, David Burke joined ESquared Hospitality to open new concepts including BLT Prime by David Burke in Washington D.C., Tavern62 in NYC and the upcoming Grand Tavern in St Louis.

Julia Collin Davison is the host of America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country from America’s Test Kitchen and is an executive editor for America’s Test Kitchen’s cookbook division. She began working as a test cook for Cook’s Illustrated in 1999 and is an original cast member of both television shows. Julia holds an A.O.S. from the Culinary Institute of America and a B.A. in Philosophy from SUNY Albany and has worked in Albany, the Berkshires, San Francisco and Napa Valley at several restaurants, catering companies, schools and wineries.

Josh Tanner is a partner in New York Prime Beef, a custom Bronx steak delivery company serving some of the best steak in the area. Having spent the past 20 years in the restaurant, wholesale and retail food industry, a passion for quality and sharing unique eating experiences has always remained his focus. He lives with his wife and four young children on a small, 200-year old farm in the western Catskills of New York raising sheep, goats, chickens, ducks and turkeys.

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is on Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. For tickets and info, visit DansTasteofSummer.com. GA tickets $99 for 8 p.m.–10:30 p.m. Enjoy an epic live performance by Long Island’s Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot – Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets are $175 and include early access beginning at 7 p.m., admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more! A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit All For The East End (AFTEE), a 501(c)(3) that showcases and provides support to the more-than 1,000 charity organizations in five East End towns. Must be 21 or older to attend.

