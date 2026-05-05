Southampton Arts Center (SAC) has received a $3.4 million-dollar gift from The Paulson Family Foundation to transform the historic property’s grounds, gardens and arboretum. The Paulson Family Gardens will officially be open to the public on Memorial Day Weekend. The project preserves the integrity of SAC’s historic landscape while carefully reimagining the grounds. The donation is further extended with an endowment that will fund the maintenance of the grounds for five years.

The renovation plans include a new fountain, which will be built on the East Lawn along with expanded greenery, florals, and additional trees, while also protecting the property’s existing historic trees. Thoughtfully designed pathways will enhance accessibility for visitors, including wheelchairs and families with strollers. A landscaped perimeter will create a safer, more welcoming environment for children’s programming and young families, while an open-air performance space will offer a new gathering place for outdoor events. SAC will continue to collaborate with top curators and galleries to spotlight sculptures throughout the gardens.

“The exquisite building that now houses the Southampton Arts Center, together with its adjoining gardens, was originally designed in 1898 by Grosvenor Atterbury, one of America’s foremost architects. This 2.7-acre site sits at the heart of our village and is a crucial part of its heritage. Under the expert guidance of landscape architect Chris LaGuardia, the restored gardens will create an oasis in the center of Southampton for the enjoyment of all residents and visitors alike. This effort will return the grounds to an elegant and beautiful park, worthy of the importance of this historic site. It has been a privilege, on behalf of the Paulson Family Foundation, to support the renewal of this iconic location,” Paulson Family Foundation President John Paulson said.

“The improvements underway at the Southampton Arts Center, which sits on three acres in the heart of our village, are truly exciting,” Southampton Village Mayor, William Manger Jr. said, adding, “Beyond the physical improvements, the Arts Center is creating new opportunities for connection, creativity and community.”

Southampton Arts Center noted that a project like this would normally take years for approval, but it took only nine months from approval to design to execution.