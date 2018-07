Dan’s Taste of Two Forks 2018, presented by Farrell Building Company on Saturday, July 21, was a night of nonstop eating, drinking, dancing and celebrating the bounty of the East End. The party was hosted by chef, caterer and award-winning actor David Burtka, with music provided by DJ Phresh. Over 1,000 people gathered to sample the finest cuisine from dozens of local restaurants. Check out the full recap.