Root for East End Celebrities at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

The 2018 primetime Emmy nominations were just announced, and although the award ceremony, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, is two months away, East Enders should start rooting for the small handful of local nominees.

Amagansett native Alec Baldwin, whose voiceover work was present in the Oscar-nominated movie Boss Baby, is up for yet another award. He’s in the running for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” for his wonderful work satirizing the political nightmare that is Donald Trump, in Saturday Night Live—the show itself is nominated for “Outstanding Variety Sketch Series”.

To take home the award, Baldwin will need more votes than fellow SNL icon Kenan Thompson, who received his first major acting nomination after 15 years on SNL. The skit show has a total of 10 nominations amongst its many supporting and guest actors, including: Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Tina Fey and Tiffany Haddish.

Baldwin and Fey famously worked on the NBC comedy 30 Rock together, which was nominated for 103 Emmy Awards in its seven-year run, winning eleven. Fey’s current show The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, starring Hamptonite Jane Krakowski, has earned a nomination for “Outstanding Comedy Series” along with one of its main stars Tituss Burgess for “Supporting Actor.”

Seinfeld co-creator and New York native, Larry David has received a nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series” for his show, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Another NYC nominee, David Harbour, is up for “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” for his work as Jim Hopper in the wildly popular sci-fi drama Stranger Things. Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon received nominations for their roles in Will & Grace, starring Hamptons resident Debra Messing.

Jane Lynch, who recently emceed Bay Street Theater’s 2018 Summer Gala, received a nomination for her brief guest appearance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The show itself has earned an “Outstanding Comedy Series” nomination.

Hopefully, the many Hamptonites who were looked over this year, such as Andy Cohen and Jimmy Fallon, get a little recognition next time around. Tune in to NBC on September 17 at 8 p.m. to discover who will be walking away with these highly coveted awards.

Check out the full list of 2018 Emmy nominees here.