East End Kids Event Highlights: July 21–26, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week.

EDITOR’S PICK

Sweet Corn Festival

June 21–22, 10 a.m.

Enjoy corn-eating contests for all ages, live music by Como Brothers and Harbes Barnyard Adventure. The kid-friendly adventure features eight acres of singing hayride tours, pig races, sports zone and lots of farm animals. Admission to the festival is free, but admission the barnyard is $20.

Harbes Farm & Vineyard, 715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0800, harbesfamilyfarm.com

Family Fair Fundraiser: Under the Sea

July 21, 10 a.m.

Come enjoy the 10th Annual Family Fair Fundraiser “Under the Sea.” Enjoy games, crafts, rides, performances and food. Family photo booth available to bring a great keepsake home. All proceeds go directly toward helping families in need of financial aid on the East End. $100 per child ($150 at the door) and $150 per adult ($200 at the door). Pre-purchase tickets at lara@cmee.org.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Outdoor Movie: The Princess Bride

July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sit on the lawn under the stars and listen to live music, following the showing of The Princess Bride. A fairytale comedy involving good versus evil, true love, sword fights and a quest to avenge a death. The “inconceivable!” price of admission is $10, and parking is free.

East Hampton Historical Farm Museum, 131 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3892, easthamptonhistory.org

Cupcake Glam Party

July 25, noon

Before the summer ends, treat yourself to a day of looking great and making your own sweets. For ages 4–14, start at the Spa and Salon for a hair blowout or eye-candy makeup application. Then head over the The Shoppes to enjoy a real treat! You’ll be provided with two large cupcakes, expansive supply of candy decorations and frostings and instructions on how to craft your own work of art. Call to reserve a spot. Admission $50.

East Wind Long Island, 5768 New York 25A, Wading River. 631-846-2339, eastwindlongisland.com

Peter and the Wolf

July 26, 7:00 p.m.

The Hampton Theater School and the Hampton Festival Orchestra will come together to perform Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf, a tale of a boy protecting a duck, a fat cat and a bird from a threatening wolf. Tickets are $15.

Hampton Theatre Company, 240 South Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-653-8955, montaukplayhouse.org