Healthy Travel Tips for Living Longer

The summer season is about to start and so are our summer travels. However, as much as we all love to visit distant lands and leave our stress behind, traveling can cause a lot of stress on our bodies.

When traveling you may enter different time zones, and this can wreak havoc on your circadian rhythm, which disrupts your normal sleep cycle. Circadian rhythm is our internal biological 24-hour clock that influences our sleep/wake and fasting/ feeding cycles, as well as our lipid/glucose metabolism, hormone secretion, body temperature, and cardiovascular health. When traveling, one solution is taking low-dose melatonin (a hormone supplement) as a short-term treatment for jet lag in adults. Melatonin can help reset your sleep/wake cycle and lessen your jet lag symptoms.

Another anti-aging supplement that may help with jet lag fatigue is nicotinamide riboside (NR) or nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) which are the precursors to NAD+, our body’s energy source found in every cell. But, if you’re on other medications, be sure to discuss with your physician before adding additional supplements.

Staying hydrated while in flight and traveling is essential to minimizing jet lag and staying healthy. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine during flights. To avoid blood clots, it is critical to stand up and move around the cabin during your flight (when it’s safe), as well as avoid crossing your legs or being in one sedentary position for long periods.

Always bring an ample supply of your prescription medication to ensure you don’t run out in the event you decide to stay away a bit longer. Take a photograph of all your prescription medication, including your contact lens and eyeglass prescriptions. Always prepare a travel first aid kit to bring with you. Your first aid kit should contain an antibiotic ointment, Band-aids, Pepto-Bismol for upset stomach, acetaminophen (Tylenol) for pain and fever, antihistamine (Benadryl) for allergic reaction, electrolyte powder, bandages, medical tape, anti-nausea medication, and seasickness medication like over-the-counter meclizine. Also remember to bring non-toxic insect repellent, a natural ingredient cream for anti-itch/anti-sunburn/anti-rash like Skin-A-Cool (it contains aloe vera, witch hazel, green tea, vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, and hydrocortisone 1%.) Last, but not least, is your mineral (not chemical!) SPF 30+ lotion, wide-brim hat, and sunglasses for sun protection.

For those who suffer from hemorrhoids, sitting on long flights can be a real pain in the butt (no pun intended). Consider bringing an over-the-counter cream like Ana-cool cream for burning and itching relief during and after long flights. Most of the above products in your first aid kit can easily be found on Amazon.

Finally, one of the most important health tips for travel is purchasing travel and medical evacuation insurance. Many people, especially in the United States, don’t realize that their health insurance does not cover them abroad for medical and surgical emergencies. Purchase a $50,000 medical policy and medical evacuation, which will bring you back home in case you require air ambulance transportation.

Happy, healthy travels!

Dr. Magdalena Swierczewski, M.D. is board-certified in internal medicine, anti-aging medicine and specializes in anti-aging and integrative functional medicine.

Dr. Peter Michalos, M.D. is a clinical associate professor at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and chairman of the Hamptons Health Society.

Always consult your physician before beginning any new medical treatment or fitness program. This general information is not intended to diagnose any medical condition or to replace your healthcare professional.