East End Kids Event Highlights: July 28–31, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have fun at these East End kids events and activities this week.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Peking Acrobats

July 29, 1 p.m.

Since their inception, the troupe has been redefining what the human body is capable of with their daring maneuvers, seemingly impossible acrobatic acts and amazing body contortion, flexibility and control. Paired with traditional Chinese music, this enchanting display must be seen to be believed. Tickets $35–$65.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Petapalooza Family Fun Day

July 28, 11 a.m.

The North Fork Animal Welfare League celebrates its 55th anniversary with a summer family fun day and adoption event. Previous adopters are invited to bring their well-behaved pups to be a part of a massive group photo. The event features dog trainer demonstrations, vendors and a whole bunch of stuff for kids. Free admission.

Southold Animal Shelter, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-765-1811, nfawl.org

Nostalgic Drive-In Movie

July 30, 6:30 p.m.

Travel back in time with the Southampton Chamber of Commerce’s annual drive-in movies. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and this week’s film, Pixar’s Inside Out, starts at dark. FM car radio needed for “retro-in-you-car” movie viewing. Vehicles parked in size order, limit 100. $40 in advance, $50 at gate.

Coopers Beach, 268 Meadow Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com

Between Beach and Bedtime

July 31, 5 p.m.

Relax and enjoy the wonderful sea air as the children’s librarian of John Jermain Memorial Library reads stories. Bring your beach towels and chairs, while you sit in the courtyard and enjoy story time by the Sag Harbor Bay. Admission is free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Peter and the Wolf

July 31, 5:30 p.m.

Young company members from the Hampton Ballet Theatre School will perform Prokofiev’s timelessly appealing and magical ballet in the Museum’s amphitheater. The performance will be accompanied by the 25-piece Hampton Chamber Orchestra. Don’t miss this special annual family event for all ages. $15 in advance, $20 at door.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton.

631-537-8250, cmee.org