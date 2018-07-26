Food Truck Derby Returns to Bridgehampton for its Seventh Year

What better way to spend a hazy summer afternoon than tasting an array of local cuisine made practically right in front of you? On Friday, August 10, from 4–7 p.m., food trucks from Manhattan to Montauk will hit the pavement for this year’s Food Truck Derby hosted by Edible East End. Once again, the Hayground School in Bridgehampton will be home to an early evening of mobile eats, local wine, craft beer and more.

At this year’s derby, you’ll have the option of sampling from about 20 food vendors and six beverage vendors, plus an additional four of the miscellaneous variety (subject to change). Included on the list of food vendors is Hampton Coffee Company, OPA! On the Go, The Sea Bean Natural Foods Co., Nice Buns Slammin’ Sliders, Whole Le Crepe, Noah’s on the Road and many more. For beverage vendors, whet your whistle with Blue Point Brewing Company, Health-Ade Kombucha, Moët Hennessy, Tröegs Independent Brewing and Wainscott Main Wine and Spirits.

Entertainment will be provided by The Shockwaves, a blues/rock band based in Queens. Their tight combination of soaring rhythms, explosive guitars and booming vocals carry the energy of their sound. In an effort to give back to the local community, the Food Truck Derby will benefit Hayground schoolyard projects in the region, which provide culinary arts training for local kids.

Admission for adults is $65 per person and includes one serving at each food truck and three complimentary beverages. Admission for children is $20 and includes four servings and one complimentary beverage. VIP tickets are also available and cost $100, offering early-access to the food trucks at 3:30 p.m.

Limited tickets will be available at the door, and the event will occur rain or shine. The Hayground School Is located at 151 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit edibleeastend.com.