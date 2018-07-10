Greenport Harbor Brewing Celebrates Ninth Anniversary with Live Music + New Beer

Nine years ago, John Liegey and Rich Vandenburgh achieved their dream of founding their own brewery.

After meeting in college, they slowly advanced their tastes in beer from what they could afford to drink to what they actually wanted to drink.

They soon became wrapped up in the allure of a quality brew and began learning everything they could about beer. They tasted it, studied it, and brewed it, all in pursuits of one day starting their own company. Thus, Greenport Harbor Brewing Company was born.

The pair now owns two brewery locations—the first in Greenport and, in 2014, a larger new operation in Peconic—and their beer can be found on tap and in bottles across Long Island, in New York City, upstate New York, Connecticut and New Jersey.

To honor nine years in the business, the company has released a special anniversary beer, “Hopped to the Nines,” which they’re serving alongside other summertime favorites at an anniversary bash this Saturday, July 14 from noon to 9 p.m. at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Peconic Tasting Room (42155 Main Road, Peconic).

An Imperial IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado, Citra and Mosaic hops, Hopped to the Nines pairs nicely with Chef Vincent’s diverse restaurant menu.

Guests will enjoy great beer, food from the restaurant and live music by local bands Hopefully Forgiven and New Life Crisis. Hopefully Forgiven won the platinum title for local bands in Dan’s Best of the Best 2017 competition and headlined that year’s Best of the Best Celebration and Concert. New Life Crisis previously won the same title in 2015.

Hopefully Forgiven will play from 1–4 p.m., followed by New Life Crisis from 5–8 p.m.

This event is family-friendly and will also include henna tattoos, face painting, a photo booth and other surprises. Local wine and craft-beer tastings will be available for those 21 and over.

For more info, visit greenportharborbrewing.com or call 631-477-1100.