Hamptons Event Highlights: July 6–8, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this week, July 6–8. And check out our viewing guides for South Fork and North Fork Independence Day fireworks, ending July 14.

Find more great East End events and activities at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Tracy Morgan at WHBPAC

July 7, 8 p.m.

Morgan’s eccentric and distinct comedic style earned him a spot on eight seasons of Saturday Night Live, a leading role on all seven seasons of the NBC series 30 Rock and his newest show The Last O.G premiering on TBS this spring. Tickets are $131–$171 and nearly sold out at press time.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Bridge Gardens Birdhouse Auction

July 6, 4 p.m.

Let the bidding begin at the opening reception for Peconic Land Trust’s latest fundraising event. Birdhouses by over 30 local artists and celebrities are on display and up for bid all season at Bridge Gardens, with the bidding closing at the Autumn Open House in November. Free admission.

Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Summer of Spielberg Begins

July 6, 7 p.m.

This summer, the Southampton Arts Center is devoting all outdoor films to East Hampton filmmaker Steven Spielberg, starting with Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on Friday. The night begins with a concert by Tom & Lisa at 7 p.m., followed by the screening at 8:30 p.m. Free.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Art Workshop with Roy Staab

July 7, 9 a.m.

Staab is an internationally known artist who has made a variety of sculptures throughout Europe, Japan and America. Through his sculptures, he aims to make students more aware of the ways that art and nature are tied to each other. This event is free, but reservations must be made over the phone.

Andy Warhol Preserve, Ranch Road, Montauk. 631-329-7689, nature.org

Halsey House Gala

July 7, 5:30 p.m.

Attendees to the 2018 Summer of Love fundraiser will enjoy sunset cocktails amid a colonial landscape and newly restored herb garden. The night includes locally sourced hors d’oeuvres, music by DJ Twilo and a silent auction. $150 in advance, $175 at door. $50 for adults 21–35, $20 for adults 20 and under.

Thomas Halsey Homestead, 249 South Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Bay Street Summer Gala

July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Some Enchanted Evening: The Final Celebration on the Wharf features plenty of celebrities, including Jane Lynch as emcee, Richard Kind as auctioneer and performances by Howard McGillin, Sarah Bowden, Joshua Bergasse, Robert Fairchild and Phyre Hawkins. Tickets $1,500, young professionals 21–40 $425.

Long Wharf, Wharf Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Baby, Dream Your Dream

July 8, 7 p.m.

This concert celebrates the great women songwriters: Marilyn Bergman, Dorothy Fields, Mary Rodgers, Jeanine Tesori, Betty Comden and Carolyn Leigh. Directed by Mark Waldrop with music direction and arrangements by John Oddo, leading an all-star jazz trio. Tickets $40–$75.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Black & Sparrow

July 8, 8 p.m.

The acoustic music performed by Klyph Black and John Sparrow is fuller and louder than ever with the addition of a full band, including Randolph A. Hudson III on 12-string guitar, Michael Mazzaroco on bass and James Bernard on drums. Tickets $10. Must be 21 or over to attend.

Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-2540, stephentalkhouse.com