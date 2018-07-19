Vanessa Gordon Hosts Inaugural Hamptons Interactive Influencer Brunch

Vanessa Gordon, creator of the popular website eastendtaste.com, hosts the Inaugural Hamptons Interactive Influencer Brunch on Saturday, July 21, at the Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. East End Taste promising “Hamptons living with a taste of luxury travel,” is a brand built out of love that has turned into a full-time business. It has grown from a food blog into its own business with a dedicated following. Bringing dreams into reality, Saturday’s attendees will enjoy a wide array of Instagram-able activities curated by Gordon that are sure to delight, including: complimentary beauty treatments, a designer trunk show, the opportunity to customize jewelry, a silent auction for charity and an overstuffed gift bag. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Retreat, Inc.

Gordon’s followers look to her for insights into what’s hot and why. She says, “I’m very personable with my readers. I receive emails, from those who live on the East End to those visiting from around the world, who ask for my advice on where to visit, where to stay and more. I’m honored that they’re reaching out to me; I try to answer as quickly and as thoroughly as possible. I even get follow-up responses after they visit said places.”

Gordon says the big event is a “creative way to bring brands and businesses that I found out to the East End…that brings notable influencers together to mingle, network and meet face-to-face. We spend more than enough time on our phones and computers—I wish to foster healthy, person-to-person relationships with an experiential marketing backdrop.” Invited guests include, but are not limited to: Sailor Brinkley Cook, Sean O’Donnell, Lauren Wirkus, Hajara Tariq, Kyle Cooke, Corey Golden, Sai De Silva, Jill Martin and Rachel Hope.

How did you hit on the Topping Rose House to inaugurate this gathering?

I couldn’t think of a better place to host an event—Topping Rose House is set at the true center of the Hamptons. It’s easily accessible for our guests by train, bus, and is easy to spot. This stunning property is the perfect backdrop for any event.

What will you be wearing to your event?

A dress by Zimmermann, jewelry by Kendra Scott and shoes by French Sole—I may change my outfit mid event—those designers will be a surprise at the event!

Have we entered the era of the micro-influencer?

Yes. We’re at a time where we can easily narrow our focus and effortlessly pick and choose what we want to see in dozens of markets, also known as target audiences. Micro-influencers have a very specific audience and are also very approachable. I get contacted daily by at least two to three dozen brands for features and inclusion in posts and the like. My audience trusts that I showcase the best brands that I trust and use on a regular basis. I only show my favorites and, that way, my followers know it’s something that they should try.

Why has the Hamptons become such an epicenter of culinary pursuits?

Over the last 20 years, the Hamptons has become a diverse culinary mecca, and one to be proud of! In my opinion, it’s the most impressive culinary base outside of any major city. We’re lucky to have the farms, the bay, the ocean and high-end pop-ups from the City all at our fingertips. I still have so much to discover across both the South and North Fork. I love that it’s ever evolving and that’s because of the enthusiasm of those who visit and those who reside here.

Will many of your attendees also be going to Dan’s Taste of Two Forks that evening?

Yes, a significant percentage will be attending Taste of Two Forks presented by Farrell Building Company post-brunch. I have to convince those attending both events to save some room! Also, many will be at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef the evening prior.

What pointers do you give them for making the most of the experience?

When attending an event, first and foremost, wear what you love and give yourself plenty of time for relaxation pre and post the event. There are going to be so many interactive experiences in the three short hours and, trust me, it will go quickly. Experience a little of each one first, and then go back to your favorites. Plus, there’s never such a thing as too many pictures—snap away!

For tickets, visit eastendtaste.com/hamptons-interactive-brunch.