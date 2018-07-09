On View in July 2018: Visit a Hamptons or North Fork Art Gallery

Robert Motherwell, one on the long list of artists who made their home on the East End back in the day, once said, “Art is much less important than life, but what a poor life without it.” His statement rings true. So, while out on the town, stop by some of the Hamptons or North Fork’s many art galleries and enrich your life.

The Remsenburg Academy began as a private boys’ school circa 1885 and now is home to ArtRemsenburg, which features painting, photography, sculpture and mixed media events. On view through July 15, 3 Ways is an exhibition of work from Anna Jurinich, L. Malunowicz and Jonathan Perlman. From July 19–31, see Larry Angellos’s Little Bits of the Universe exhibit. Vincent Pepi’s 70 Years of Painting exhibit will be on view August 2–14 and Esly Escobar’s Victorious will be showing August 16–September 4. 130 South Country Road, Remsenburg. 631-998-0728, remsenburgassociation.com

Southampton Arts Center honors Blue Sphere Foundation and its founder, Shawn Heinrichs, in a seven-week presentation of Heindrichs’s works, Light on Shadow, curated by Matthew Hockley Smith. The exhibit, on display through July 16, is an intimate journey through the reality of marine life under threat and a powerful warning against complacency. 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.com

WoodWork (image at top of page) is Charles Yoder’s first solo exhibition at Ille Arts in Amagansett, on exhibit now through July 16. Some years ago, German-born Yoder, who has a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, found himself standing in the shadows of a pine forest in the snow, under a full moon. The simple beauty of what he saw was an epiphany. His subsequent work became a meditation on that vision. 171 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-905-9894, illearts.com

The Quogue Gallery is a dynamic space where artists, collectors and art enthusiasts can meet and share their common passion for serious artistic investigation. While the gallery’s focus is on modern and contemporary art created by emerging, established, and historically important artists, its mission is to present a program of artistic excellence not limited to any genre or medium. Quogue Gallery’s current exhibition, a collection of work by the Abstract Expressionist Harry Bertschmann, will be on display through July 19. 44 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-6236, quoguegallery.com

Gallery North focuses on contemporary art in a variety of disciplines, including painting, drawing, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, digital art and film. Exhibits explore the diversity and vitality of the arts on Long Island, while classes, workshops, excursions, talks and annual festivals involve community members in the lively process of making art. The current exhibition, Brasileira: The Art of Fernanda Vargas, is on view through July 20. Afterwards, Joan Branca & Deborah Katz will be on display Friday, July 27–Friday, August 17. An exhibition of the work of Jim Molloy closes out the season beginning Friday, August 31 and running through Friday, September 21. 90 North County Road, Setauket. 631-751-2676, gallerynorth.org

The Alex Ferrone Gallery in Cutchogue is now showing Spring into Summer–The Print Edition, a group exhibition of diverse photographic styles by 10 regional artists from New York City and Long Island, on display through July 22. Each artist is displaying a series of framed works and also has a selection of limited edition prints available. 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

A new exhibition from Laurie Anderson is up at Guild Hall through July 22. The exhibition, divided into three components—Virtual Reality, Video Performance and Drawings—highlights the various media that Anderson works in. The Woodhouse Gallery features Chalkroom, a virtual reality work by Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang in which the reader flies through a structure made of words, drawings and stories. The Spiga Gallery houses a series of videos that will run continuously. The Moran Gallery will feature 10 large-scale drawings from her Lolabelle in the Bardo series. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Mark Borghi Fine Art opened in Bridgehampton in 2014. The gallery has mounted exhibitions featuring the work of Richard Prince, Jean Michel Basquiat and Christopher Wool, as well as exhibitions dedicated to the history of The New York School, Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art, showing the earlier work of Hans Hofmann, Roy Lichtenstein and Willem de Kooning. 2426 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7245, borghi.org

Passersby and storied collectors alike often find their way to Julian Beck Fine Paintings on Bridgehampton’s Main Street. Julian Beck has more than 100 paintings and prints on exhibit from artist legends including Larry Rivers, Juan Miro, Jane Wilson, Donald Sultan and others. 2454 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-613-6200, julianbeckfineart.com