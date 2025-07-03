DJ Chef Brings Eats & Tunes to Red, White & Brews

DJ Chef is coming to Dan’s Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust, a celebration of the July 4th weekend as only the hottest holiday celebration in the Hamptons can do, on Saturday, July 5 at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy global wines – red and white – and the best in brews while indulging in mouthwatering bites from the top chefs in the Hamptons! Taste the night away and pair your beverage of choice while rocking out to HOT entertainment led by DJ Theo all night long!

Here, we spoke to DJ Chef about his amazing invention, food trends and what he’s bringing to Red, White & Brews!

A Conversation with DJ Chef

How did you get into this line of work?

The DJ Chef Experience redefines luxury entertaining in the Hamptons, offering an exclusive fusion of gourmet cuisine and sophisticated musical artistry. As I spin tailored beats, ill simultaneously craft exquisite culinary creations, captivating guests with an immersive performance that tantalizes all the senses. Perfect for upscale social soirees and elegant special events, this unique experience transforms gatherings into unforgettable affairs, where fine dining meets high-energy ambiance against the backdrop of the Hamptons’ most stunning settings. It’s a bespoke entertainment offering that elevates any event.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Traveling and exploring local spots and traditional regional dishes

What new food trends are you seeing?

Local and fresh ingredients and elevating classic comfort foods!

What is your comfort food and why?

My grandmother’s brisket and pot roast.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Brisket and meatballs with my daughter. Me and my daughter Summer make them for the holidays and special dinner and it brings back so many great memories.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Rosè-spiked shrimp over an orzo paella in Southampton sauce with optional hickory smoked-maple bacon bits.

