Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Producing New Hamptons Drama on Freeform

That is the subtitle for Jasmin Rosemberg’s book How the Other Half Hamptons, released by Grand Central Publishing in 2008. If you’ve ever stayed in a Hamptons share house, the phrase may sound a bit too familiar.

If you haven’t, you’ll soon get to experience all the drunken misbehavior that accompanies them via a new TV show on Freeform. Southampton residents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are teaming up with Kapital Entertainment to develop a one-hour drama series based off Rosemberg’s novel. In it, three twentysomethings, Rachel, Jamie and Allison, head out to Southampton to stay in a 10-bedroom mansion for 16 weekends as they juggle endless parties, regrettable hookups and unexpected twists of fate.

As New Yorkers who often frequent the Hamptons, especially Southampton, Ripa and Consuelos seem to be the perfect pair to take on this project. Ripa and Consuelos will executive produce via their Milojo Productions banner along with Albert Bianchini. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor will executive produce for Kapital, and Freeform Studios and Rosemberg will produce. This isn’t the first time the celebrity couple’s NYC-based production company has honored the Hamptons.

Their unscripted reality series, Fire Island, aired in the spring of 2017 on Logo. The show followed “a group of young professionals living together in a beachfront share house for the summer as they searched for the romance, temptation and thrills that have brought the LGBTQ community to the island for decades,” according to its press release.

Milojo has also produced Secret Guide to Fabulous for Logo, as well as Cheer for CMT. Kapital’s TV repertoire includes the upcoming CBS All Access drama Tell Me A Story as well as current shows like Life in Pieces for CBS, American Housewife for ABC, Divorce for HBO, Santa Clarita Diet for Netflix and The Chi for Showtime.

Though living in a share house with 40 strangers is certainly not everyone’s idea of fun, we look forward to seeing how the chaos plays out in our little Hamptons neighborhood.