Laugh, Cry and Applaud at East End Theaters’ July Shows

What do you have planned for the rest of July? Dinner and drinks? Of course. Time at the beach? Absolutely. A night at the theater? Yes, please!

WHBPAC

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-1500, whbpac.org

John Cleese—Saturday, July 14, 8 p.m.

The father of sketch comedy bares all, tells all, and brings all in this rare and unprecedented evening of laughs and audience participation. Telling stories of his life and career, he includes conversation and audience Q&A in this truly unforgettable evening. Absurd and ridiculous questions only. So come prepared to interact with this iconic legend for a thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.

Kathleen Madigan—Saturday, July 21, 8 p.m.

With sold out shows across the country, multiple hour-long specials on HBO, Comedy Central and Netflix, Kathleen Madigan, recipient of several Best Female Comedian Awards, has cemented her place among the comedic greats. Not only will she have you falling out of your seat laughing, she’ll have you questioning everything you know. No topic is safe from her sarcastic quips, jabs and fun comedic commentary during this evening of hilarity.

BAY STREET THEATER

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Frost/Nixon—through July 22

From Peter Morgan, the creator of Netflix’s The Crown and the writer of the The Queen, Frost/Nixon revolves around the landmark series of interviews between British journalist David Frost and former President Nixon that took place three years after Nixon resigned. It’s a battle of wits that pits a broadcaster against one of America’s most complex and wily presidents; a riveting story of the collision of politics and the media.

Confessions of a Mormon Boy—July 17–July 22

In this true story of extremes—from perfect model Mormon in Utah to perfect rent boy in Manhattan—outcast Steven Fales ultimately finds a middle ground and learns what it means to finally come home in this one-man show. After conversion therapy, excommunication, divorce, prostitution and drugs, an exiled sixth-generation “Latter-gay Saint” reclaims his kids and Donny Osmond smile. This extraordinary, life-affirming journey to hell and back is told with humor, song and The Book of Mormon.

Bobby Collins—July 28, 8 p.m.

Comedian Bobby Collins has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations and serves up resplendent rants on world events. Through precise physical timing and impeccable insight, he has honed his talents while performing from hole-in-the-wall clubs to sold-out theaters. Collins’s rise to top headlining comedic master was inevitable. His dedication to his craft is what keeps his vibrant shows consistently sold out.

THE GATEWAY

The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

631-286-1133, thegateway.org

Memphis—through July 21

Inspired by the underground dance clubs of 1950s Memphis, this award-winning musical bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love. Inspired by actual events, Memphis is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a black club singer who’s ready for her big break. Their incredible journey is filled with laughter, soaring emotion and roof-raising rock ’n’ roll. Winner of four 2010 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and two 2015 Olivier Awards, Memphis features a Tony winning original score with music by Bon Jovi founding member David Bryan. See review on page 77.

SUFFOLK THEATER

Doors, Bar & Restaurant open at 6:30. Shows at 8 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Comedy with Janeane Garofalo—July 13

The petite woman with the acerbic wit, Garofalo is known for roles in Reality Bites, The Larry Sanders Show, SNL, Romy & Michelle, The Truth About Cats & Dogs and more. Her no-holds-barred comedy style made her an icon of a generation.

AbbaFab—July 14

Mama Mia—what a show! The Suffolk Theater staff scoured the world to discover the best Abba show around. They found AbbaFab! Don’t just listen—dance to all of the hits from “Dancing Queen” to “Fernando” to “The Winner Takes It All.”

Edgar Winter—July 26

Come on and take a “Free Ride” with Edgar

Winter—one of the greatest keyboardists rock ’n’ roll has ever known—as he combines the blues and

soul that the Winter family has always (and will always) be known for.

GUILD HALL

158 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Equality Matters in the Hamptons: Burying Our Heads in the Sand?

Friday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Part of Guild Hall Thinking Forward Lecture Series, this talk will be an open dialogue about race and segregation with Khalil Gibran Muhammad, the former Director of the Schomburg Center for Research

in Black Culture and a professor of history, race and public policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. He’s the author of The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America, and he appeared in the Oscar-nominated documentary 13th. The conversation will be moderated by Ken Miller, who is a writer, financier and political activist.

Questlove and Jerry Seinfeld: Midsummer Night Conversations on Creativity

Sunday, July 29, 7 p.m. (SOLD OUT, but Questlove returns on August 12)

Roots drummer and member of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’s house band, Questlove, will be in conversation with Jerry Seinfeld about their creative processes, their next challenges, and the intersection of art and commerce in their lives.