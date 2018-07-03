New York Prime Beef Offers Grilling Tips for Barbecue Brilliance

Josh Tanner, partner in New York Prime Beef (NYPB), offers some grilling tips for BBQ brilliance this summer. Tanner knows beef—NYPB specializes in dry aging ultra-luxurious Wagyu steaks, A5 Kobe, Porterhouse and T-Bones. All are aged for at least 28 days, or custom aged to order, in NYPB’S state-of-the-art temperature-controlled dry-aging facility at Hunt’s Point in the Bronx.

Owned by industry veteran Vinnie Pacifico, who runs 14 meat-focused businesses across the country, New York Prime Beef is the luxury arm of his enterprise and supplies the 1% with the best tasting dry-aged prime beef.

Of all the beef produced in the U.S., only 2% is certified prime grade by the USDA. All New York Prime Beef steaks offer that authentic steakhouse experience for the seasoned griller and steak connoisseur—Kobe straight from Japan, American Wagyu from the Pacific Northwest, Tomahawks, Porterhouse and T-Bones. When the customer calls in an order, or picks it out online, each steak is hand selected by the butcher, trimmed, packed and shipped out fresh, never frozen, overnight. And as a special touch, each butcher personally signs each packet!

Taste a range of NYPB’s products prepared by top chefs from New York and the East End at Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef on Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox.

Healthy Grilling Tips from Josh Tanner of New York Prime Beef:

When picking out meat at the supermarket or butcher shop, look for bright color and know that the more fat there is in the eye of the meat, the better the flavor.

If you’re looking for a traditional grain-finished steak, spending the extra money on USDA Choice or Prime Beef is always recommended. These grades are held to a very high standard of quality and consistency.

If you’re looking for grass-fed beef, make sure the cut has good body and firmness. No mushy meat.

Make sure your butcher selects steaks with a uniform thickness to the cut. A “door stop” of a NY Strip is probably an end or face cut and won’t eat as well, or cook as evenly.

Let your steak rest out of the fridge for at least 30 minutes before cooking. This is more important for larger, thicker cuts like a Porterhouse or a big bone-in ribeye. If you throw a cold steak on the grill, it won’t cook as evenly and will dry out much more easily as the center gets to the desired temperature.

Make sure your grill is HOT. Don’t throw your steak on until you’ve fully heated your coals/grill, or you won’t get that crust you’re craving.

Let it rest. The hardest part of cooking the perfect steak can be waiting to slice into it. For a large cut, 10 minutes is enough time to allow the steak to finish cooking off of the grill and stabilize the juices inside the meat. This is one of the most important steps in the cooking process and one that very few home grillers take into consideration.

You can have New York Prime Beef products overnighted anywhere in the U.S. by calling 1-800-SteakNY or visiting newyorkprimebeef.com.

Dan’s GrillHampton presented by New York Prime Beef is Friday, July 20 at Fairview Farm at Mecox. GA tickets are $99 for admission 8 p.m.–10:30 p.m. to see East End chefs pitted against NYC chefs in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. Enjoy an epic live performance by Long Island’s most popular band: Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot—Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel! VIP tickets are $175 and include early access beginning at 7 p.m.; admission to the Waterfront VIP Lounge with special treats and more! Tickets, and info on all Dan’s Taste of Summer events at DansTasteofSummer.com.

Patrons must be 21 to attend.