Peter Dinklage to Play Rumpelstiltskin After ‘Game of Thrones’

If there’s one thing Hamptons regular Peter Dinklage is revered for, it’s how he thrives in fantasy projects. He quickly became a fan and critics’ favorite as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s wildly popular series Game of Thrones, receiving a Golden Globe Award and seven Emmy nominations, of which he won two. The series is set to end in 2019 after a seven-year run, and it looks like he plans to continue working in the genre after the finale.Variety reported on July 27 that the actor is set to produce and star in the upcoming Sony film Rumpelstiltskin.

According to their report, David Ginsberg, Josh Weinstock, Matt Smith and David Alpert are producing as well. The script is being written by Patrick Ness, whose credits include the screenplay of A Monster Calls and the Doctor Who spinoff Class. While Rumpelstiltskin won’t be Dinklage’s first project after Game of Thrones ends, it is being made a priority to the actor and studio. The film has no release date at this time.

The actor will portray the role of the eponymous Brothers Grimm character. In the original tale, found in the 1812 storybook Children’s and Household Tales, a miller falsely claims that his daughter can spin straw into gold, so the king locks her in a tower filled with straw and threatens to decapitate her if all the straw isn’t turned to gold by morning. When she inevitably gives up, Rumpelstiltskin appears out of thin air and offers to spin the straw into gold in exchange for something precious to her, and it ends up costing her everything. The mysterious trickster’s most popular portrayal to date is that of Robert Carlyle on the ABC series, Once Upon a Time, whose catch phrase heeds the moral of the classic tale, “All magic comes with a price.”

While there are many more fantasy projects in Dinklage’s future, he will continue to lend his acting talents to films of any genre, including biographical TV drama My Dinner with Hervé, releasing later this year, and animated feature film The Angry Birds Movie 2, releasing in 2019.