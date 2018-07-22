Shop ‘Til You Drop: Summer Pop-Ups, Farmers Markets and More

Can you believe we’re already mid-way through July? The East End is running hot—and so is what’s going on at local businesses!

Lena and the Happy Clam Band will kick off the 2nd Annual Live At The Shoppes Summer Family Entertainment Series at The Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River. The series takes place Wednesday evenings through August 15 at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Lena and the Happy Clam Band will perform some of their favorite award-winning original music that makes everyone: happy as clams! Other performers include Ronjo Magic Presents Amazing Anthony (7/25) and more. 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Luxury jewelry designer Lisa Jackson, whose fans include East Enders Vera Wang, Renée Zellweger and others, has returned to the Hamptons with LJ Cross, her fine jewelry collection. Jackson’s Diamonds for the Beach collection, an exclusive selection of luxury rose gold and white gold pieces, is available at Jennifer Miller Jewelry in Southampton. 28 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-9061, jennifermillerjewelry.com, ljcrossny.com

André Balazs’s Saint Tropez–inspired Shelter Island destination, Sunset Beach Boutique, will be hosting a designer trunk show event with the designers from Lapima, a Brazilian sunglasses company, during the weekend of July 20. “More than an accessory, it’s a lens through which to see life,” says designer Gustavo. The glasses are manufactured by artisans at the atelier in Saõ Paulo.

This summer, Haute Victoire, a jewelry line by Yasmina Benazzou, is available in Sag Harbor at Havens, a new concept store by former InStyle Beauty Director Kim-Van Dang. On Saturday July 21, Havens will host a double trunk show with Haute Victoire and Cinque silk robes by designer and W Magazine editor Grace Fuller. 8 Main Street, Sag Harbor. hautevictoire.com, cinqueworld.com, ilovehavens.com, 917-916-8058

Think ​The Hamptons can’t get any prettier? Think again. Blushington in ​Southampton believes that every woman deserves to feel beautiful and confident. So, through the month of July, Blushington is offering their Makeup101 Classes at no charge (that’s a $150 value). During the 1-hour class, Blushington pros will teach you how to apply makeup to look your best. The techniques taught will include learning how to cleanse, tone and moisturize the skin, how to conceal, how to apply eyeliner and shadow, how to choose the right shade of lipstick and more! ​ It’s a perfect opportunity to teach teenage girls the dos and don’ts of makeup application, too.​ Bring your own products ​in and let Blushington artists suggest new products for your consideration. ​Should you fall in love with something used on you during the class, Blushington is taking 10% off products when you purchase after their service, with no restrictions. You can book ​Friday and Saturday, with any artist, so call their ​Southampton PopUp today to reserve your spot. 60 Windmill Lane, Southampton.

212-933-0199, blushington.com

Nicole Miller is hosting a pop-up shop in collaboration with The Museum of Democracy at the Bridgehampton Museum. It includes her latest Designs for Democracy, shown alongside a new exhibition about Prohibition. 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton.

There’s so much to see and do at the Havens Farmers Market! Vendors sell local produce, flowers, herbs, fish, breads, pies, salads, cheese, olive oils, and more. Held rain or shine on the grounds of the Havens House Museum on Route 114. Admission is free. 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandhistorical.org/havensfarmersmarket

The Southampton Youth Bureau and Rise Above Social Issues Foundation, Inc. will sponsor a free Comic Extravaganza open to all ages on Saturday, August 25 at the Hampton Bays Community Center at 25 Ponquogue Avenue. Come on out from 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Wear your best costume—prizes will be awarded! To register your artwork or for more information, call 631-702-2425 or visit southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau.