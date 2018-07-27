‘Stirring the Pot’ Conversations Bring Culinary Celebrities to Guild Hall

Popular conversation series, Stirring the Pot: Conversations with Culinary Celebrities returns to Guild Hall in East Hampton this Sunday, July 29.

Hosted by Florence Fabricant, a food and wine writer for The New York Times, this event has featured a multitude of celebrity chefs in the past including Bobby Flay, Ina Garten, Wolfgang Puck, Martha Stewart and the late Anthony Bourdain.

Each event will begin with a complimentary Champagne Continental Breakfast at 10 a.m. prior to each talk, followed by interview and a book signing and photo opportunity.

Fabricant’s first guest this Sunday, July 29 is The New York Times food editor Sam Sifton, who has also served as newspaper’s national news editor, restaurant critic and culture editor. Sifton has authored two cookbooks—Thanksgiving: How to Cook It Well and See You On Sunday: Recipes For Family and Friends—and A Field Guide to the Yettie: America’s Young, Entreprenurial Technocrats. He is also the founding editor of NYT Cooking.

On Sunday, August 5, Fabricant will be joined by Masaharu Morimoto, best known as an Iron Chef on the Japanese TV cooking show and its spinoff Iron Chef America. Morimoto was executive chef at the original Japanese restaurant Nobu and opened his own restaurant, Morimoto in Philadelphia. He has since launched several more restaurants worldwide, including Momosan Ramen & Sake in New York, which showcases his personal, modern take on traditional Japanese ramen.

On Sunday, August 12, Fabricant interviews David Bouley, hailed for his flagship restaurant, Bouley. Strongly influenced by life on his grandparents’ farm and their French heritage, Bouley possesses a love of the land and an appreciation for fresh products. He credits his French experience for his care in food preparation and the inspiration to cook and enjoy healthy meals, and continues to draw from it.

The series concludes on Sunday, August 19, when Fabricant interviews Carla Hall, best known as co-host on ABC’s Emmy award-winning, popular lifestyle series The Chew. Her claim to fame came from competing on Bravo’s Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars and sharing her philosophy to always cook with love. Hall has combined her loves of food, people and culture to write several cookbooks: Carla’s Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World and Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You. Her next cookbook, Carla Hall’s Soul Food: Everyday and Celebration will be published on October 23.

Tickets to each Stirring the Pot talk are $20 for general admission and $18 for Guild Hall Members. Student Rush tickets are available for all four events.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit guildhall.org or call 631-324-0806.