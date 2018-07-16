The Killers to Play Exclusive Concert at Stephen Talkhouse

Las Vegas rock icons The Killers are playing a special live show at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett on Saturday, July 28. It’s an exclusive, invite-only show. On the (Mr.) Brightside, you can still catch the tunes on Sirius XM’s Alt Nation that night at 7 p.m.

The Killers’ show will feature music from their last album Wonderful Wonderful (2017), as well the definitive singles from the band’s past 17 years of work. The Sirius XM-sponsored concert will feature the alternative rock group at Talkhouse, just as the satellite radio giant did with Coldplay in 2016.

Online streaming, XM radio and mobile app content will spread the music to those not present, but seeing the show live will be an epic experience for fans lucky enough to be there. Stephen Talkhouse is truly an East End music institution. From The Rolling Stones to Paul Simon, and Grandmaster Flash to The Talking Heads, the venue has served as the Hamptons’ archetypal intimate juke joint since 1970.

Other notable artists coming through the Talkhouse in July include Hamilton Leithauser, Third World, and Toots & the Maytals. However, The Killers are of significant interest.

The group’s resume comes complete with White House concert invitations during the Obama Administration, seven Grammy nominations, four NME awards and five critically acclaimed albums, each with a world tour to support it. The Killers have made a powerful mark on alternative and indie rock here and abroad.

Inside The Stephen Talkhouse, fans can expect rock-pop ballads with wailing guitar solos, driving percussion and crooning tenors voicing profoundly insightful lyrics. Not only do The Killers present themselves with a Las Vegas flair and tongue-in-cheek attitude, they play music of consequence.

There’s always something to be said about a guitar, bass, drum kit and a microphone. It’s only rock and roll.