Top 10 Reasons You Can’t Miss the 2018 Dan’s Literary Festival

The big day is almost here—the 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival and Gala Awards Ceremony for the Dan’s Papers $10,000 Literary Prize for Nonfiction! Now in its seventh year, this event celebrating local writers is free and open to the public, and we want YOU there on Thursday, August 23, at Guild Hall in East Hampton.

If you entered the contests, then you may be a winner—and you’ll want to be in the audience with your friends and family in case your name is called! This is like the Oscars of the literary world. If you love the art of the written word, then you’ll want to be there to meet legendary writers such as Roger Rosenblatt. If you want to witness an Emmy-winner in action, just wait until Joy Behar takes the stage.

There are countless reasons you’ll want to attend. Help us count down the Top 10.

$10,000 in Prizes

This has been called the largest nonfiction prize in the country, and with good reason. Where else is $10,000 in cash prizes awarded to writers in a nonfiction competition? Get ready for that standing ovation!

Discover the Next Great Young Writer

Years from now, when the winners of this year’s Emerging Young Writers Prize for Nonfiction are basking in the glow of their literary fame and fortune, you’ll be able to say you were there the day those brilliant careers began!

Moments of Pure Joy

One of the most anticipated moments of every Dan’s Papers Literary Festival is the reading of the winning essays. We’re in for a real treat as TV personality, actress and Emmy-winner Joy Behar, co-host of The View and author of The Great Gasbag: An A-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World—brings the Grand Prize winners to life.

Fake News vs. Fiction: Can Satire and Serious Writing Survive?

Former U.S. Congressman Steve Israel—whose latest book, Big Guns, brings the firearms debate to the Hamptons town of Asabogue—joins this panel discussion that cuts to the heart of media and politics and what the future holds for freedom of the press.

World Class Classical Music

You’ll have incredible seats and be treated to a performance by Richard Devens, whose piano mastery will amaze with a tribute to Chopin.

Speech to Leave You Speechless

This year’s keynote address will be given by Roger Rosenblatt, author of five New York Times Notable Books of the Year and three New York Times bestsellers, including the memoirs Kayak Morning, The Boy Detective and Making Toast.

Meet Legendary Authors

The annual Literary Luminaries Book Signing is a rare chance to meet and greet—and get books signed, of course—with Joy Behar, Roger Rosenblatt, Congressman Steve Israel, Daniel Simone and Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner.

The Silent Auction

The annual silent auction this year supports AFTEE (All for the East End), and is your chance to bid on one-of-a-kind signed books, Dan’s Papers cover art, East End experiences and other must-have items.

Eat, Drink and Be Literary

All attendees at the Dan’s Papers Literary Festival are invited to join us for a complimentary Cocktail Reception in the Garden at Guild Hall, with tasty fare catered by Union Cantina, wine and craft beer pours and more!

VIP Authors Dinner

Enjoy an intimate once-in-a-lifetime dinner with Dan’s Papers Founder Dan Rattiner and other writers at Serafina in East Hampton. Not only will you get a night of fabulous food and conversation, but also reserved premium seating for the ceremony, admittance to the Literary Luminaries Book Signing (with a copy of each book) and a VIP gift bag.

The 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival and Gala Awards Ceremony is Thursday, August 23, at Guild Hall in East Hampton. Doors open at 3:30 p.m., event begins at 4 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. The Awards Ceremony and Gala Cocktail Reception are both free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Literary Luminaries book signing and VIP dinner at Serafina in East Hampton are extremely limited and are available now at DansLitPrize.com.