Nahuel Verdu, Executive Chef of Grey Lady Montauk is looking forward to attending Dan’s Corona MonTaco Waterfront Fiesta hosted and DJ’d by Hannah Bronfman presented by Mohegan Sun on Saturday, August 4 at Gurney’s Montauk Yacht Club. He enjoys “the variety of food and flavors that every chef cooks for the Dan’s Taste of Summer events.” And what is he bringing to the party? Grey Lady Montauk’s Fish Tacos made with local fish, red cabbage, chipotle cream, lady finger peppers, cilantro and lemon in a flour tortilla. ¡Cómo mola!

What’s your definition of “succulent?”

Just the right amount of food…so a lot, always!

What inspired your career the most?

My grandmother’s milanesas—I’m influenced by her memory every time I cook. She always said, “every dish you cook must be with love!” And that’s what we make with our team—always cooking with love!!

Where are you from?

I’m from Argentina.

How does living on the East End inform your cooking and culinary creativity?

I learn more about seafood and about using fresh and local products.

What’s the most unusual menu-related request you’ve received?

I served a gazpacho and the customer complained because “the soup was cold.” Gazpacho is served cold!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare?

Sushi, because it’s a preparation that requires a lot of patience and care about the product and presentation. And flan, a dessert that my grandmother taught me to make.

Do you ever eat at your own restaurant?

Not yet…

What are your favorite beverages to take on an East End picnic?

Beer, Malbec and orange juice

What makes a cocktail a “craft cocktail?”

Natural ingredients.

What does the term “taste of summer” bring to mind for you?

Things fresh and calm.

What’s an ingredient or method that you refuse to use?

None, because I think all ingredients can be used in a way to show the best flavor they have.

What’s the most important thing to teach the next generation of chefs?

Humility and responsibility.

What else would you like our readers to know about dining, and drinking, on the East End this summer?

In every dish and drink there’s a lot of hard work and a lot of people who always made their best effort.

